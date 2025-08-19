MCPS proposes $800K contract for additional staff fingerprinting to address backlog 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is making progress to address outdated and backlogged background checks for thousands of employees, including considering paying an outside vendor $800,000 to provide additional fingerprinting services, according to county school board documents and a Thursday statement from the district.

In addition, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said Friday more than 500 employees had updated their background screening clearances.

Thursday’s MCPS statement is related to an Aug. 4 report from the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General that found nearly 13,000 MCPS employees — roughly half of all employees — have outdated criminal history checks and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students haven’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Additionally, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students began work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) said in a statement Aug. 4 they were deeply alarmed by the report, saying it “reveals a culture of siloed work,” and that the council would hold oversight meetings concerning the issue.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released Aug. 5, the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) said the report was “shocking” and called on the county school board, Taylor and other county partners to take responsibility for the “systemic failures” and “lack of oversight.”

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said in a July 25 letter to the inspector general that he was “astonished to learn” a gap in background screening was possible and that the findings have been the “deepest disappointment of my early tenure.” However, he also said he was “deeply disappointed by the lack of rigor” in the review.

In 2019, the MCPS background screening office, in lieu of re-fingerprinting employees, began using the FBI’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back (RapBack) program, which continuously monitors employees’ criminal history and alerts MCPS to changes.

According to the inspector general’s report, MCPS isn’t monitoring criminal histories for all employees, and isn’t ensuring criminal background checks are completed for contractors and volunteers before they begin work. In November, MCPS reported to the inspector general’s office that there were about 12,700 employees who weren’t enrolled in the Rap Back program, meaning they haven’t undergone a criminal history check since at least 2019.

As for contractors and volunteers, the report found that some contractors who would have had unsupervised access to students didn’t undergo a background check prior to working and that MCPS doesn’t have measures to make sure volunteers complete required background checks before volunteering.

As of March, MCPS also had a backlog of 4,900 individuals who may have access to students and who have not undergone a CPS check. According to the report, Montgomery County Child Welfare Services (CWS) is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and has processed CPS checks for MCPS since 2013.

Taylor told Bethesda Today on Aug. 5 that the district will be investigating why the screening issue wasn’t addressed earlier.

Addressing the issue

On Thursday, MCPS released its statement announcing several steps it was taking to address the issue, including prioritizing new hires for background check completion, re-fingerprinting staff hired before 2019 and working with the state and county human services departments to address the backlog of CPS checks.

In her Friday statement to Bethesda Today, López said during Thursday’s MCPS leadership summit that 210 employees re-entered fingerprints into the RapBack system and “over 300 employees updated their [CPS] clearance.”

- Advertisement -

“These efforts represent initial steps, and further opportunities will be provided for all employees to update their CPS clearance and for those hired before 2019 to enroll in the RapBack system,” López said.

According to its Thursday statement, MCPS was prioritizing new hires for background screening by “adding trained staff to expedite clearances.”

“Since all of our existing employees already have at least one background check, we want to be sure all of our new staff are fully approved before starting work,” MCPS said.

López didn’t say in her statement how many staff were being added and didn’t immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s question regarding the number. She did note that clearance updates for existing employees will be addressed beginning in early September.

An outside vendor

MCPS is recommending the school board approve a $800,000 contract with All American Protective Services, a fingerprinting service with locations in Rockville, Germantown, Bethesda and Silver Spring, to fingerprint its employees. The company would provide mobile units at several MCPS locations to process fingerprinting for approximately 11,000 staff members, according to school board documents. The school board is set to vote Thursday on the contract as part of its consent agenda.

Also, the district is working with the county and state human service departments “to move quickly, add staff, and modernize processes so every adult around students is fully screened.” An “enlarged team” within the county’s child welfare services was working within an electronic system to address CPS clearances for employees.

Mary Anderson, director of the public information office for the county government, said Tuesday the county is adding eight temporary staff to child welfare services through a staffing agency. Depending on the amount of work, Anderson said, the county may retain two to three of the staff members for a year and “gauge the need for any permanent staffing.” Anderson said the goal is to have those employees start next week.

The cost of the eight temporary staffers will be $280,000 for six months, while retaining up to three staff for the rest of the year would cost an additional $70,000 to $105,000, Anderson said.

All MCPS staff members will receive new ID badges after they are cleared and extra “badging printers and materials” have been ordered, the district said.

According to López, MCPS is “still in the process of finalizing the exact cost of the new badging materials printing.” The cost of the additional materials “will be fully covered by central services and not by individual schools,” she said.

MCPS is expected to present an update on background screening to the school board Sept. 25 and will present an update to the County Council on Sept. 26.