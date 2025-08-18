After celebrating Christmas in June, Chevy Chase girl loses brain cancer battle  

Ten-year-old Kasey Zachmann of Chevy Chase, who battled an aggressive form of brain cancer and was celebrated with a neighborhood Christmas event in June, died Saturday, according to fundraisers and websites dedicated to sharing her story.

“Kasey gave everything she had in her fight, but the lack of treatment options for children with brain cancer cut her time far too short,” The Lilabean Foundation, a Silver Spring nonprofit, posted on its website. The nonprofit funds research focused on treatments for childhood brain cancer.

To honor Kasey’s memory and to help cover funeral costs, community members have set an online fundraising goal of $40,000.

“The family is now faced with something no parent should ever have to plan — a funeral and burial for their 10 year old child,” fundraiser organizer Julie Moore of Chevy Chase wrote on the spotfund website. Moore could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, 179 donors had contributed a total of $26,971.

In addition, The Lilabean Foundation has established the Kasey Zachmann Fund for Medulloblastoma Research. Funds raised in Kasey’s memory will go toward research for medulloblastoma, the cancer that took Kasey’s life, “with the hope of changing outcomes for other children facing this devastating disease,” the foundation website said.

According to the spotfund website, Kasey was diagnosed with an aggressive form of medulloblastoma in 2021, when she was 5 years old. Throughout her treatment, Kasey underwent 10 surgeries, including three craniotomies; seven initial cycles of chemotherapy; and radiation and clinical trials, according to The Lilabean Foundation website.

“Through it all, Kasey’s light never dimmed. Her love of music, her kindness and her determination inspired everyone around her,” the foundation wrote on its website.

After years of treatment, the Zachmann family learned in late June that Kasey’s cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

In response, residents of more than 270 homes in 11 neighborhoods participated in an early Christmas celebration on June 28 after Kasey’s mother, Alyssa Zachmann, asked neighbors to put up Christmas lights so her daughter could experience her favorite holiday one more time.

Hundreds of Chevy Chase residents, 10 Montgomery County volunteer fire departments, career firefighters, police officers and antique fire engines came together with Santa Claus, Christmas lights, songs and gifts to give Kasey a final Christmas celebration.

“It was magical. We tried to get to every single house, so it took us two hours to drive around,” Ayssa Zachmann told Bethesda Today during the June event. “There were people standing out in the rain, waiting to cheer us on. There are really no words to describe how incredible everyone is.”

Kasey’s family members told Bethesda Today that they channeled their “feelings of helplessness” into advocacy, working closely with Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., and The Lilabean Foundation to raise research funds for pediatric brain cancer.

According to the spotfund website, any donations not needed to cover funeral and burial costs will be donated to pediatric brain cancer research organizations such as The Lilabean Foundation.