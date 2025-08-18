Become a Member
Business & Retail

Silver Spring data center sold for nearly $29 million

Plus: One dead after Takoma Park shooting; MoCo nonprofit provides books for disadvantaged kids

By Julie Rasicot
August 18, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 17, 2025 9:28 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Two data companies — a local cloud computing firm and a commercial real estate business — are expanding with the purchase of a data center on Prosperity Drive in Silver Spring for nearly $29 million. [The Washington Business Journal]

One dead after Takoma Park shooting

One man died after a shooting Sunday in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, according to local authorities. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. [Fox 5 News]

MoCo nonprofit provides books for disadvantaged kids

Inspiring Young Readers, a Montgomery County nonprofit, has been collecting new books and distributing them to local disadvantaged children age 7 and under since its founding in 2023. [WJLA]

