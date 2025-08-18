Bethesda Shark Tank winner with patent-pending dress shirts opens a selfie-friendly store in Rockville 

Bethesda, Maryland-based Collars & Co., a specialized apparel website and store that won a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban and Peter Jones on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2023, is opening its first hometown store, in Rockville, showcasing its unusual apparel in a unique showroom.

Collars & Co. makes various lines of men’s and women’s clothing, including shirts, blazers, sweaters and pullovers. Its signature shirts are short-sleeved polo-style shirts, many with crisp, dress collars that can be worn alone, or under sweaters and sports coats, disguising their comfortable short-sleeved design. Most shirts cost between $80 and $90. Blazers cost around $400.

