Bethesda Shark Tank winner with patent-pending dress shirts opens a selfie-friendly store in Rockville 

Collars & Co. won a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban and Peter Jones

By Jeff Clabaugh - WTOP
August 18, 2025 11:32 a.m.
Mark Cuban from Shark Tank
Mark Cuban, one. of Collars & Co.'s investors. Photo credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Bethesda, Maryland-based Collars & Co., a specialized apparel website and store that won a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban and Peter Jones on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2023, is opening its first hometown store, in Rockville, showcasing its unusual apparel in a unique showroom.

Collars & Co. makes various lines of men’s and women’s clothing, including shirts, blazers, sweaters and pullovers. Its signature shirts are short-sleeved polo-style shirts, many with crisp, dress collars that can be worn alone, or under sweaters and sports coats, disguising their comfortable short-sleeved design. Most shirts cost between $80 and $90. Blazers cost around $400.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

