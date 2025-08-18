Rockville man accused of killing 81-year-old mother

A 60-year-old Rockville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his mother, 81-year-old Victoria Ellen Shay, with whom he lived, Montgomery County police said Monday in a press release.

Daniel Paul Shay faces one charge of first-degree murder after his Saturday arrest in Victoria Shay’s death, which police are investigating as a homicide, according to the release.

Police Public Information Officer Casandra Tressler said Monday in an email to Bethesda Today that Shay is being held at a hospital for “reasons that have nothing to do with his arrest.” No additional information was provided.

Shay’s roommate, Dwayne Anthony Embrey, 59, also was arrested Sunday and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for allegedly helping Shay dispose of Victoria Shay’s body.

Attorney information and court filings related to Daniel Shay’s first-degree murder charge were not available online as of Monday afternoon.

Embrey is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, where he awaits a Tuesday afternoon bond review in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville, according to digital court records. Attorney information for Embrey was not available.

The arrests came after Victoria Shay was reported missing on Friday evening, the release said. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 18600 block of Muncaster Road for the report of a missing woman.

Police did not specify who reported that Victoria Shay was missing. However, the caller said Victoria Shay was missing from her home, which she shared with her son and Embrey, according to the release.

Officers who searched the Shay residence in Rockville found “evidence indicating that a crime may have occurred inside the home,” the release said. No further information about that evidence was provided in the release.

Shay was present during the search and told officers that he had not seen his mother in four days and did not know where she was, according to the release. Homicide detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Division were later called in to investigate.

During the investigation, detectives learned Victoria Shay’s body had been left in the area of state Route 124 and Brink Road near Laytonsville, according to police. The area is primarily rural-residential with several businesses and a church nearby.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Shay home and “recovered additional evidence,” the release said.

Victoria Shay’s body was later recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Results of the autopsy are pending, the release said.