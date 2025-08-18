Five things to know for MCPS back to school 

The new school year kicks off on Aug. 26 for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). Here are five things you need to know about the start of the 2025-2026 academic year:

MCPS transition day

While the first official day of school is Aug. 26, some students, including those changing grade levels or schools, can participate in an Aug. 25 transition day – a practice run for the first day of school.

According to MCPS, the new transition day is a “non-instructional school experience” for students entering kindergarten, rising third grade students in schools with grades three through five, and rising sixth graders and ninth graders or other students who are new to a school who were given an alternative schedule from their school for their specific needs.

According to MCPS messages sent to families and community members last week, students will be able to get a head start on navigating their new schools, meeting principals and teachers, practicing routines and connecting with classmates.

Elementary school students will receive a tour of their schools, participate in icebreakers and a meet-and-greet with administrators and teachers and preview classes such as art, music and physical education. Middle schoolers will familiarize themselves with their class schedules, practice opening lockers, obtain logins for technology, preview athletics and clubs and participate in student-led tours. High schoolers will also become familiar with their schedules, practice class transitions, preview athletics and extracurricular activities and receive guidance on students’ rights and responsibilities.

Free lunch and breakfast will be available for all students and MCPS buses will operate on the first-day-of-school schedule. Each school will develop its schedule for the transition day, according to the Wednesday message.

The district also changed its regulations for cell phone use in schools after MCPS conducted the “Away All Day” cell phone pilot program implemented during the 2024-2025 school year in several middle and high schools.

According to previous MCPS regulations, elementary school students were only allowed to use phones before and after the school day. Middle schoolers were allowed to use them before and after the school day, and during instructional time if allowed by teachers. Cell phone use for middle schoolers during lunch time was determined by a school’s principal.

High schoolers were formerly allowed to use phones before and after school and during lunch, during instructional time if teachers allowed, and between classes if principals allowed. Under the former policy, individual middle and high schools and even classrooms could have varying rules on what was permitted.

According to the Friday announcement, elementary and middle school students now will be required to keep their phones and personal devices turned off and put away during classes, lunchtime and transitions between classes.

High school students will continue to be able to use their phones during lunch and between classes, but not during instructional time. All students will be allowed to use personal mobile devices on MCPS buses.

Grading policy changes

MCPS made several changes to its grading policies for middle and high schools for the 2025-2026 school year, including allowing at least two reassessment opportunities for students and moving away from rounding up grades.

Under the new grading system, the final grade for a class will be calculated using the averages of the numeric grades for each marking period. For semester-long classes, the final grade is the average of the two marking-period numeric grades. For yearlong classes, the final grade is an average of the four marking periods. For example, for a semester class, if a student receives an 87 in the first marking period and a 95 in the second, the student’s final grade will be a 91, which is an “A.”

There will also be summative assessments for some subjects that will count for 10% of the grades for the second and fourth marking periods.

The new policy also includes a slight change to the 50% rule, which allowed students to receive a grade of at least 50% on an assignment if they showed effort. Under the new policies, students will receive a grade of 50% only if they “show evidence of making progress” on academic standards related to the assignment.

All middle and high school teachers will provide students with at least two reassessment opportunities. Those opportunities won’t include assignments such as end-of-course assessments, required districtwide assessments and final research papers or essays.

Deadlines for late work under the new policies can’t be more than 10 school days after the original due date and late work can’t be accepted during the last five school days leading up to the end of the marking period.

Teachers will also be required to return graded work within 10 days of the due date.

Student code of conduct revisions

Students and families should also carefully read the MCPS Code of Conduct for students, as the district has implemented several revisions to emphasize student accountability and to promote safe schools, according to MCPS.

The code of conduct is based on “levels” of consequence. For example, during the 2024-2025 school year the code of conduct said a student who threatens an adult or another student could face one of five levels of escalating consequences.

Revisions to the 2025-2026 school year code of conduct include increasing the severity of possible punishments for infractions such as drug possession and distribution, theft, bomb threats and attacks on students and staff. For example, students accused of making a bomb threat formerly faced consequences ranging from level one through five. Under the new code, students would face consequences at level five.

Back to school fair

A back-to-school fair for the district is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Westfield Wheaton mall, 11160 Veirs Mill Road. According to the district, the event will include free music, entertainment and information on resources within the school system. The fair will also include a free immunization clinic and free health screenings.

There will be free transportation to the event from five high schools starting at 9 a.m., according to a shuttle schedule. More information can be found here.