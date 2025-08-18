Gaithersburg mayor undecided on potential County Council run

Amid his re-election campaign, Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman said Monday he hasn’t ruled out running for a seat on the Montgomery County Council in 2026.

The Democrat, 53, told Bethesda Today in an email Monday that while he is “proudly” running for re-election in November for a fourth four-year term as mayor, he is keeping his options open.

“I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement from people in both Gaithersburg and Rockville to consider running for District 3 in 2026, but I haven’t made a decision on that yet,” he wrote.

The city of Gaithersburg holds its nonpartisan election in odd years, and this year, the post of mayor and two City Council seats are on the ballot. Tiffany Kelly, a federal employee who manages multimillion-dollar federal housing grants, is running against Ashman.

- Advertisement -

The District 3 County Council seat will be vacated in 2026 by Sidney Katz, who has represented the district since 2014, due to term limits. The district includes the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville as well as the town of Washington Grove and surrounding neighborhoods.

So far, no one has filed to run for the District 3 seat, according to state elections board data. However, Rockville City Councilmember Izola Shaw has formed a campaign committee while preparing to run for the District 3 County Council seat, according to state elections board data. Shaw did not immediately respond Monday to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

Ashman has served as mayor for 11 years and was a member of the Gaithersburg City Council for seven years prior. He told Bethesda Today in July that he is running for reelection as mayor because he wants to continue his work to improve Gaithersburg, especially during the uncertainty created by the Trump administration’s layoff of local federal workers, cuts in federal grants and ramping up of immigration enforcement.

“I think we have some tough times ahead with the chaos and disruption that’s going on at the federal government,” Ashman said. “I feel like my experience and the wisdom I’ve accumulated all these years will serve Gaithersburg well during these times as we try to navigate difficult waters.”

He said he achieved his major accomplishment as mayor when he and the City Council approved plans for the redevelopment of the Lake Forest Mall property in September. The development plans include the construction of 1,600 housing units along with 1.2 million square feet of entertainment, recreation and commercial space at 701 Russell Ave.

“It’s something that I was talking about when I first ran for government, for City Council, for local government in 2005 and 2007,” Ashman told Bethesda Today on July 10. “It required skill and judgment to get us through that process, but we’ve gotten through it, and now, we’re looking forward to the actual commencement of the plan.”

Bethesda Today contributor Courtney Cohn contributed to this report.