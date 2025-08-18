Longtime Elrich assistant to run for District 1 County Council seat

A long-time special assistant to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has formed a campaign committee while preparing to run for the County Council seat representing District 1, according to state elections board data.



Debbie Spielberg, 61, has worked for Elrich since December 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to her time in the executive office, she was an aide to Elrich when he was an at-large councilmember. While she has filed campaign information, she has not officially filed a statement of candidacy.

Spielberg, a Democrat, did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for comment from Bethesda Today.

District 1 includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac. Democrat Andrew Friedson, who currently holds the District 1 seat, is running to replace Elrich, who is prohibited by term limits from running for a third term.

Elrich is facing his final two years in office after voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

The shake-up caused by the referendum’s passage led Friedson and two other councilmembers to enter the county executive race, opening their seats. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) also are running for county executive.

In the primary, Spielberg will face at least two other candidates. Julie Yang, a Potomac Democrat and president of the Montgomery County Board of Education, announced her campaign in July. Yang was elected in 2022 to a four-year term on the school board.

Spielberg will also be running against Democrat Drew Morrison, a Maryland Department of Transportation policy adviser and former legislative senior aide for former councilmember Roger Berliner (D-Dist. 1). Morrison announced his campaign earlier this month.

Spielberg is a member of The Universities at Shady Grove Board of Advisors. A 2018 Maryland Matters article described Spielberg as a member of Elrich’s “inner circle.”