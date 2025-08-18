Man charged in connection with Rockville rape, Wheaton bank robbery

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged in connection with a rape Thursday at a Rockville gas station and an armed bank robbery Friday in Wheaton, Montgomery County police said Monday afternoon in a press release.

Carlos St. James Hover, 34, was arrested Friday morning at the Capital One Bank in the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, where the alleged armed robbery occurred, according to the release. Hover has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery, resisting arrest and several second-degree assault charges, according to digital court records.

At a bond review hearing Monday in Rockville, Montgomery County District Court Judge Rand Gelber ordered Hover to be held without bond and to undergo an inpatient competency examination, according to digital court records. Hover is scheduled for another bond review hearing on Aug. 25.

According to the county police department’s release, Rockville City and county police officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to the Rockville gas station for the report of a rape. County police said the gas station’s location would not be provided to protect the alleged victim’s privacy.

According to police, the suspect entered the gas station store and physically attacked and sexually assaulted the sole employee inside. Investigators found out the suspect was wearing “distinctive clothing” and had left the gas station in a Mazda SUV. The release did not provide specific details about the clothing.

Shortly after 9:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the Capital One Bank for the report of an armed bank robbery, according to the release. The officers arrested Hover at the scene. No other details about the alleged robbery were provided.

After the arrest, detectives determined Hover matched the description of the suspect in Thursday’s sexual assault at the Rockville gas station, the release said. Hover allegedly was wearing some of the same “distinctive clothing” as was worn by the sexual assault suspect and allegedly was driving the same Mazda SUV that was seen leaving the gas station.

Police said Hover also allegedly matched the suspect appearing in surveillance video from the gas station.

After his arrest, Hover was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.