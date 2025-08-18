Man hospitalized in serious condition after Bethesda house fire

An “elderly” man is in critical condition after he was rescued Monday morning from a fire in a Bethesda home, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) official said on social media.

Just after 11 a.m., MCFRS crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive, MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos said in Monday’s post. The area is a residential neighborhood off Rockville Pike, less than 1 mile from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

Update~neighbors reported occupant may still be inside from a 1 story rancher while fire visible on 1rst floor. @mcfrs crews quickly began search of home and removed 1 unconscious adult M. Occupant treated and transported in serious life threatening condition. https://t.co/hpuBp7QCr1 pic.twitter.com/1S8W3TBiWU — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) August 18, 2025

When firefighters arrived at the home, flames were visible from the living room and garage of the one-story home, Pazos said. He did not say how many firefighters responded to the blaze.

Neighbors alerted the first responders that there may be one person inside the home. Crews searched the house and located an unconscious man, Pazos said.

The man was removed from the home, treated and then transported to a local hospital in “serious life-threatening condition,” Pazos said.

By around 11:45 a.m. the fire was under control. Pazos did not report how the fire started and did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s Monday afternoon phone call request for comment.