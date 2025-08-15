What is happening with the Spring Street Bridge and Bethesda Purple Line station?

The Spring Street Bridge in Silver Spring, which has been demolished and closed off access to 16th Street for several months for Purple Line construction, is expected to reopen by the end of this year, according to Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II.

At a Purple Line grant event Aug. 8 in Takoma Park, Biggs shared updates on the Purple Line construction and confirmed that the project is still on track for a 2027 opening.

When completed, the 16-mile Purple Line will have 21 stations and connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services. The project, which is a public-private partnership, has faced numerous delays and cost increases since its inception in 2016.

Last summer, the first Purple Line railcars arrived in Prince George’s County. As of late July, the project is more than 80% complete, with 54% of its rail tracks installed, according to Purple Line officials.

Bethesda Today spoke with Biggs at the Purple Line Transit Partners grants event on Aug. 8. The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

A: We are looking to open Spring Street Bridge by the end of this year. [We’re] working really hard on that to move forward with it. We know it is very important to the commuters and to the community in Silver Spring.

After the interview, Ken Forsythe, the deputy communications director for the Purple Line, shared more details about the bridge’s construction progress in an email to Bethesda Today. Before demolition, the Spring Street Bridge connected Spring Street to 16th Street and crossed over the CSX and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) train tracks.

Forsythe said that a main component of the Spring Street Bridge construction is the “relocation of overhead utilities” and requires coordinating with seven utility companies, as well as CSX and WMATA, to get access to the areas above the tracks.

“Among the complexities of working in this space-constrained area is that as CSX freight and MARC Commuter trains approach the area, CSX flaggers must halt construction work so trains can pass safely through the active work zone,” Forsythe said.

Construction work also has not gone as smoothly as planned. Forsythe said when construction crews were building the new bridge’s foundation, crews encountered an unanticipated storm sewer system. The system was about 40 feet underground and had been damaged.

“Consequently, bridge construction was impacted for several months while the sewer was repaired and relocated,” Forsythe said. “This work requires extensive excavation to install a new storm water management system approximately 45′ below road elevation, tying into the previous system.”

That work is now nearing completion, according to Forsythe, and the team aims to work “expeditiously” to finish the other bridge components in the coming months.

A: That’s more of a WMATA piece, with the mezzanine. Recently, we completed all the blasting there too, for the purple line pieces of it, so that was an exciting thing. But we are working closely [with WMATA] to ensure we have the connection because that’s critical.

We blasted to connect the shaft to connect down to the mezzanine project that’s being built. So, that building that was constructed, [The Elm, which houses Fox5 DC and Tatte], our station is built into that building, it was designed to be over the Purple Line. And then the Red Line, of course, is [farther] down in the ground, and that’s where the connection happens, where you have the elevator connections.

The Bethesda station’s platform escalator. Photo credit: Courtesy MDOT MTA

Q: You said that construction on the light rail line is anticipated to be complete in late 2026. When that is done, what is the plan for testing the light rail vehicles?

A: So, we started back in March, back on Veterans Parkway on the Prince George’s [County] side, doing our dynamic testing on the light rail vehicles. That was an exciting moment for us because that really showed the public that we’re moving forward with things and continuing to bring in our light rail vehicles.

We’re looking forward to the next phase that will be happening over the next couple of months, where we go to New Carrollton and start crossing different roadways and testing the vehicles as we continue to bring them in.

To date, we have 14 of the 28 light rail vehicles at our operation and maintenance facility. We’re bringing almost one [light rail vehicle] a week down. The testing phases will go in phases. Once we complete construction, we’ll begin full testing across the alignment from New Carrollton to Bethesda.

Q: What are some safety features of the light rail line?

A: We have some [pedestrian] crossings going across the track, so [there will be] pedestrian signals that ensure safety. We have [crossing gate] arms that come down at some of the intersections. All of that really is guiding not just the kids, but adults too, to understanding how to get to the station, how to safely get onto the Purple Line light rail vehicles.

Q: What are the crossing arms and where will they be located?

A: You’ve seen it with freight rail before, on some lines. If you go to Annapolis Road and Veterans Parkway [in Prince George’s County], you’ll see them installing the arms there that will go down. Not all the sections will have it, but those major sections that have heavy traffic will have those arms that come down to ensure that we have that crossing safe when the light rail vehicle is going across.

Q: How will the Purple Line ensure that cars don’t run into the light rail vehicle while in transit?

A: It depends on where you are. If you’re referring to intersections, then [the light rail vehicle] is just going through the intersection. But you look right here on University Boulevard, you don’t see it yet, but there will be fencing they’re separating the light rail cars from the vehicles.

They’ve started installing some of the fencing, I believe, over by Riggs Road, and then other areas across the alignment, on Kenilworth Avenue in Riverdale, you’ll see some of the fencing up on the flyover of how that separates the tracks from the pedestrians and vehicles. However, there are some parts of the alignment where you’ll have the [light rail] vehicle running in the exact same lane as the vehicles. So, yeah, that’s what I mean by the complexity of the alignment.

Q: How long will it take to test the light rail vehicle?

A: It could be up to a year. Just have to make sure everything is safe, and that’ll lead to our anticipated opening of the end of 2027.

What I’m excited about is seeing those 142-foot light rail vehicles going across the alignment, testing and sort of simulating that people are on it – you have to do that because of the weight distribution. You can see that in some of the photos or videos that are out there, we’re simulating weight on the vehicle. That’s part of the testing, to make sure everything runs correctly.