Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Silver Spring man’s conviction under kingpin law for connection to gang symbol graffiti overturned

Plus: Boyfriend charged in 1995 death of D.C. police officer held on $1M bail; Mother-daughter volleyball camp empowers kids

By Ashlyn Campbell
August 15, 2025 8:35 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The Maryland Supreme Court last month overturned the conviction of a Silver Spring man who stood next to someone who spray-painted a gang symbol, after the court ruled that the law he was convicted under was intended to apply to gang leaders or “kingpins.” The man was acquitted because state prosecutors failed to prove he had a leadership role in a gang. [The Daily Record

Boyfriend charged in 1995 death of D.C. police officer held on $1M bail 

A Laurel man who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 1995 death of his girlfriend Deena Fredericka Campbell, a 24-year-old Washington, D.C., police officer, was held on $1 million bail on Wednesday. Kenneth Burnell Wonsom, now known as Amir Jalil Ali, was charged for the second time for the officer’s death on Aug. 5. [DC News Now

Mother-daughter volleyball camp empowers kids 

Mother-daughter coaches launched a volleyball clinic in Poolesville with the goal of empowering kids who struggle with anxiety, ADHD or need somewhere to belong. Coach Jaqui Queirolo said she wanted to build community alongside her daughter Coach Jaylin Anderson. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

MDOT policy advisor announces run for County Council District 1 seat 

Silver Spring man sentenced to eight years in connection with Whitman student’s 2022 fentanyl death 

‘Don’t panic’: Spotted lanternfly expert says the bug is here to stay in MoCo 

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA