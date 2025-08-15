Silver Spring man’s conviction under kingpin law for connection to gang symbol graffiti overturned

The Maryland Supreme Court last month overturned the conviction of a Silver Spring man who stood next to someone who spray-painted a gang symbol, after the court ruled that the law he was convicted under was intended to apply to gang leaders or “kingpins.” The man was acquitted because state prosecutors failed to prove he had a leadership role in a gang. [The Daily Record]

Boyfriend charged in 1995 death of D.C. police officer held on $1M bail

A Laurel man who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 1995 death of his girlfriend Deena Fredericka Campbell, a 24-year-old Washington, D.C., police officer, was held on $1 million bail on Wednesday. Kenneth Burnell Wonsom, now known as Amir Jalil Ali, was charged for the second time for the officer’s death on Aug. 5. [DC News Now]

Mother-daughter volleyball camp empowers kids

Mother-daughter coaches launched a volleyball clinic in Poolesville with the goal of empowering kids who struggle with anxiety, ADHD or need somewhere to belong. Coach Jaqui Queirolo said she wanted to build community alongside her daughter Coach Jaylin Anderson. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees

