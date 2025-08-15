Neighbors Coffee now open in Rockville

The first brick-and-mortar location of Neighbors Coffee, a locally owned, small-batch coffee shop that roasts its own beans, is now open in the Woodley Gardens shopping center in Rockville.

The shop at 1101 Nelson St. officially opened Wednesday and joins several eateries and businesses at the shopping center, including Carmen’s Italian Ice, Hard Times Café, Shanghai Taste and Z&Z Manoushe Bakery.

For the next two weeks, Neighbors Coffee is in soft-opening mode and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a social media post.

Husband and wife duo, Spencer Trach and Lulu Parajuli, own and operate the coffee shop and got their start in 2023 as a stand at the Main Street Farmers Market in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. The couple initially roasted the coffee beans that they sold and brewed at the market in their Damascus home, and the new location provides a larger space for their roasting operations.

In addition to roasting and brewing coffee, the Rockville café will also be a space for hosting community-centered events, coffee tastings and roasting demonstrations, according to Trach.

Trach did not immediately respond Friday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on the opening.

Neighbors Coffee offers coffee and espresso drinks, including seasonal drinks such as the Banana-mon Latte, a coffee drink made with banana syrup, milk and cinnamon; Jun’s Matcha Soda, a matcha drink consisting of lemon-lavender-ginger syrup and soda; and a Colombian Cold Brew.

In addition to beverages, Neighbors Coffee also sells bags of beans and pastries from Fresh Baguette, a French bakery with locations in Bethesda, Rockville, Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to Trach.

The shop was previously a bank branch, so Trach and Parajuli decided to convert the covered drive-thru teller window into a walk-up window for customers to grab their orders. The driveway next to the window will eventually serve as a patio space with seating and tables, according to Trach.

The walk-up window at Neighbors Coffee where customers will be able to pick up orders. Photo credit: Amy Orndorff

Neighbors Coffee is based on a “seed to cup” model, Trach told Bethesda Today in February, referring to the process in which the business acquires its coffee beans directly from producers and farmers in Central America and elsewhere and then roasts and brews the beans themselves.

“It’s direct from the farm and when the coffee comes to us it’s green. You can’t eat it or drink it. It’s essentially a seed. And then we roast it, and it becomes something that we can all enjoy,” Trach said.

Since securing the space at Woodley Gardens earlier this year, the pair had been selling coffee at pop-ups outside of their store to promote their products and meet new customers, Trach said. Now that the Rockville shop is open, Trach said he plans for the business to continue serving up drinks at Kentlands farmers market

“We really love and enjoy the Kentlands. So, there might be a short break, but we definitely want to get back there at some capacity,” Trach said.