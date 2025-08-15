23 MoCo eateries to offer summer restaurant week dining deals

Tres Leches French toast, passionfruit mimosas, pan-roasted rockfish and sweet potato bread pudding are just a few of the dishes Montgomery County restaurants will offer during the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Summer Restaurant Week from Monday through Aug. 24.

Twenty-one Montgomery County restaurants are participating in the summer event, where diners can enjoy promotional prices for brunch, lunch and dinner. Some restaurants might extend their dates, but the official week starts Monday.

Participating restaurants will offer brunch and lunch menus for $25 or $35 per person and/or multicourse dinner menus for $40, $55 or $65 per person, according to a restaurant association press release.

More than 350 restaurants will be participating across Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. To make reservations, visit the RAMW Restaurant Week website or the websites of individual restaurants.

- Advertisement -

Here are the restaurants in the area offering dining promotions:

Bethesda

ala, a modern Levantine (eastern Mediterranean) restaurant with locations in Bethesda and the District, will offer buffet brunch for $35, with bottomless drinks for an additional cost, and a four-course dinner for $55, with a $30 cocktail and wine add-on. 4948 Fairmont Ave.

Beth’s Restaurant, a casual American restaurant that opened in December next to ala, will offer a three-course brunch for $25 and a three-course dinner for $40. 4948 Fairmont Ave.

Matchbox, an American eatery serving pizza, burgers and salads, will offer $40 dinner special. 7278 Woodmont Ave.

Matchbox also has locations in Rockville at 1699 Rockville Pike and Silver Spring at 919 Ellsworth Drive that are offering the restaurant week special.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, a classic and contemporary restaurant with a large bar and extensive wine collection, will offer a three-course dinner for $65. The menu features Maine lobster ravioli, Wagyu meatballs and truffled creamed corn. 7400 Wisconsin Ave.

Mussel Bar, a Belgian restaurant that reopened in October in downtown Bethesda, will offer a three-course lunch available Thursday to Sunday for $25 and a three-course dinner available every day for $40. 4903 Cordell Ave.

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, a new Peruvian restaurant serving dishes with a modern twist, is offering a $35 three-course brunch with traditional or passion fruit mimosas included, a three-course lunch for $25 and a three-course dinner for $40. 2 Bethesda Metro Center.

Silver, an upscale American brasserie in downtown Bethesda, is offering a $25 three-course lunch and $40 three-course dinner with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 7150 Woodmont Ave.

- Advertisement -

The Salt Line, a classic New England raw bar and seafood house, will offer a three-course lunch for $35 and a three-course dinner for $55. 4900 Hampden Lane.

Chevy Chase

Elena James, Chevy Chase Lake’s all-day café and American bistro that opened in December, will offer a three-course menu for $55. The meal includes complimentary snacks from the chef. 8551 Connecticut Ave.

Joy By Seven Reasons, a modern Latin American restaurant, will offer a three-course $35 brunch featuring chilaquiles and Tres Leches French toast, and a three-course dinner for $55. 5471 Wisconsin Ave.

Lia’s Restaurant, a contemporary Italian American eatery, will have $35 brunch and lunch options and a three-course dinner for $40. 4435 Willard Ave.

Opal, a coastal American neighborhood restaurant, will offer a $55 dinner, featuring tempura-fried squash blossoms and grilled swordfish, and a $35 brunch, with the option to add a bottomless beverage. 5534 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Gaithersburg

Charley Prime Foods, an American international gastropub in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, is offering a three-course brunch and lunch options for $25 and a $40 three-course dinner. 9811 Washingtonian Blvd.

The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant serving a variety of savory and sweet menu items, will offer a $55 dinner menu. 9021 Gaither Road

Kensington

The Dish & Dram, a farm-to-table gastropub with international influences, will offer three-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 and a $40 three-course dinner featuring watermelon gazpacho and lobster rolls. 10301 Kensington Parkway

North Bethesda

Caruso’s Grocery, an Italian American restaurant in Pike & Rose, will have a $25 brunch and $40 three-course dinner. Each menu offers a Cannoli stuffed with cream, chocolate chips and pistachios as a dessert option. 11820 Trade St.

Hello Betty, a seafood-inspired restaurant with a rooftop boat bar, is offering a three-course menu for $55, featuring dishes such as seafood gumbo and crab cakes. 940 Rose Ave.

Potomac

The Grove, a bar and grill serving classic American dishes with a modern twist, will offer a three-course lunch for $25 and a three-course dinner for $40, both featuring steak and cheese egg rolls as an appetizer option. 7747 Tuckerman Lane

Silver Spring

All Set Restaurant & Bar, serving American cuisine inspired by coastal New England flavors, is serving a $65 three-course dinner with fried green tomatoes, seafood pasta and banana pudding on the menu. 8630 Fenton St.

District Bistro, an American restaurant serving steaks, seafood and vegetarian options in Wheaton, is offering a three-course dinner for $55. The menu features tomato and peach salad, pan-roasted rockfish and yuzu-vanilla crème brulee. 11230 Grandview Ave.

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, a restaurant offering steakhouse classics, a raw bar and fresh seafood, is offering a three-course brunch menu for $35, a three-course lunch menu for $25 and a three-course dinner for $40. The restaurant’s regular dinner menu will not be available during restaurant week and on Aug. 24, the lunch menu will be replaced with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $35. 8606 Colesville Road.

Milk & Honey, a New Orleans-themed restaurant specializing in Southern cuisine, is offering a $35 lunch menu and $55 dinner menu, both featuring sweet potato bread pudding. 9326 Georgia Ave.

The Daily Dish, a neighborhood bistro and bar, will offer a three-course lunch for $25 and a three-course dinner for $40 throughout the week. On Aug. 23 and 24 the restaurant will also have a $25 three-course brunch available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 8301 Grubb Road