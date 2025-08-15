Become a Member
Maryland Sen. Van Hollen, lawmakers tour Baltimore ICE facility after they were denied entry

The tour was of the George H. Fallon federal building

By Valerie Bonk - WTOP
August 15, 2025 10:43 a.m.
ICE Immigration building
Exterior of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: Neal McNeil/Getty Images

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other lawmakers visited the Baltimore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday after allegations of inhumane conditions.

The group was denied entry when they showed up two weeks ago.

“What we saw here was clearly a detention center,” Van Hollen said after the tour. “If you look at the people in these rooms, they’re clearly being detained.”

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.

