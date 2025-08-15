Maryland Sen. Van Hollen, lawmakers tour Baltimore ICE facility after they were denied entry

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other lawmakers visited the Baltimore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday after allegations of inhumane conditions.

The group was denied entry when they showed up two weeks ago.

“What we saw here was clearly a detention center,” Van Hollen said after the tour. “If you look at the people in these rooms, they’re clearly being detained.”

