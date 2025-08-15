From Bethesda Magazine: Find out which dish ‘properly seduced’ our reviewer at Duke’s Grocery in Potomac

Prepare to be properly seduced by the Proper Burger ($17) at Duke’s Grocery, the D.C.-based gastropub chainlet that opened its first Montgomery County location in Potomac Village this spring. It features double patties of Creekstone Farms Black Angus beef, gouda cheese, housemade pickles, charred onions and arugula on a brioche bun. Thanks to its sweet chili sauce and aioli, it’s a gloriously messy affair. It’s a popular one, too. According to owner Dan Kramer, Duke’s is approaching the millionth Proper Burger sale among its five locations, including one in the British Embassy.

Duke’s in Potomac seats 96 people in two spacious rooms—one with a gleaming copper-topped 14-seat bar—and 24 at six tables outside. The restaurant features hardwood floors, tufted red leatherette booths, a pressed tin ceiling, brick accent walls and plenty of British bric-a-brac, including a host stand fashioned from two diminutive versions of Britain’s famed scarlet telephone boxes.

Owner Dan Kramer opened this latest location of his chainlet in the spring.

Kramer sensed that the former Lock 72 Kitchen & Bar space would be a good fit for Duke’s. “It feels like we’ve been here a decade, but we’ve only been here a day,” he says while giving me a sneak peek at the space before it opened in April. “There’s a general positivity to the neighborhood that’s great to witness and be a part of.”

There are some excellent starters at Duke’s, including caramelized onion dip served with Tayto-brand crisps ($9) and an ultra-gooey white truffle mac and cheese ($13), but sarnies (British slang for sandwiches) are the menu’s stars. The Spicy Aubergine ($16) is a stunner, made with crispy panko-crusted eggplant and squash slices, pickled jalapenos and fennel walnut pesto on ciabatta. Equally stunning is their version of a tuna melt ($15), laced with capers and red onions. Fans of more traditional British pub fare will enjoy fish and chips ($22), bangers and mash ($16) and sticky toffee bread pudding ($9). There is plenty of Guinness stout on draft ($9) to wash it all down.

Duke’s Grocery, 10122 River Road, Potomac, 240-403-7342, dukesgrocery.com

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.