Silver Spring man sentenced to eight years in connection with Whitman student’s 2022 fentanyl death

More than three years after selling pills with fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old Bethesda student in January 2022, a Silver Spring man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distribution of the drug, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Wednesday in a press release.

Mikiyas Kefyalew, 27, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Deborah L. Boardman at the court in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to the release and court filings. Following the prison sentence, Kefyalew will serve three years of supervised release.

Kefyalew’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrew Szekely, did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment Thursday morning.

The sentencing marks the completion of a case connected to the overdose death of Landen Hausman, who was a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. Landen’s father, Marc Hausman, found the teen dead in the bathroom of their home the morning of Jan. 17, 2022, after he had crushed and snorted what he thought was a Percocet pill the night before. The death sent shockwaves through the Whitman High community and Landen’s father decided to speak out about his son’s mental health and substance abuse struggles, as well as spreading awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

After Monday’s sentencing, Hausman shared on social media his and his wife’s disappointment with the length of the sentence given to Kefyalew.

“This is the most lenient sentence available to the judge,” Hausman wrote. “During the sentencing hearing, the judge cited the dealer’s good behavior while he has been released on bail, as well as his supportive family. … We are thankful that the dealer who targeted minors will soon be out of the community.”

According to court filings, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommended a 13-year prison sentence for Kefyalew.

Kefyalew pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl in September 2024, according to court filings, which state that he “knowingly and intentionally distributed to [the victim] a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and [despropionyl fentanyl], each a schedule II controlled substance.”

Court documents do not name Landen Hausman; however, Marc Hausman confirmed that Kefyalew’s sentencing was connected to the case.

According to the documents, Kefyalew had previously sold “Percs,” a name for drugs depicting Percocet or oxycodone hydrochloride pills, to the teen since at least December 2021. The evening before Hausman’s death, Kefyalew met with Hausman and sold him two pills.

The next morning, Marc Hausman found his son dead in the bathroom of their home.

After Hausman’s death and during the subsequent investigation, detectives searched Kefyalew’s phone and found messages that indicated that he knew the Percs he was selling contained fentanyl and that he knew the risks of an overdose, according to court filings.

“Based upon these pills’ purporting to be oxycodone hydrochloride pills, Kefyalew knowingly misrepresented or knowingly marketed the fentanyl pills as oxycodone hydrochloride, or look-alike pills,” the documents state.

In addition, Hausman’s family recovered a second pill, which was tested by the Montgomery County police department’s forensic laboratory and produced positive results for fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, according to court filings. The county police department was able to track down Kefyalew based on a 2021 citation for marijuana possession.

Keyalew was arrested by Montgomery County police in April 2022, who said that he sold counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl to the Bethesda teen. In September 2022, Kefyalew was indicted on charges of distributing fentanyl leading to the death of a minor.

In addition to the eight-year federal prison sentence, Boardman also ordered Kefyalew to pay $11,000 in restitution to Hausman’s family and to forfeit the funds he received from drug dealing.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes said in the release that the case was a “heartbreaking example of the horrific impact fentanyl is having on our communities” and youth.

“Unfortunately, no sentence can undo the devastating loss suffered by this young victim’s family who will live with the consequences of this defendant’s ruthless actions for the rest of their lives,” Hayes said. “Our office and law enforcement partners remain firmly committed to seeking justice for victims of the fentanyl crisis and doing everything in our power to hold fentanyl dealers accountable.”