Stabbing in downtown Silver Spring leaves one injured

A man was stabbed Wednesday night in the area of several restaurants and on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

According to Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue for the report of a man who had been stabbed. The man was alert and conscious with a non-life-threatening wound, police said, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Suspect information was not available from police Thursday morning. According to police, an arrest has not been made.

While the initial MCFRS dispatch was made for outside of the Big Greek Cafe restaurant, according to radio transmissions, the restaurant closes at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. Restaurant management could not be reached for comment on Thursday morning. Several restaurants and bars are located within the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue.

This is a developing story.