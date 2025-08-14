MCPS transition day: New year, new effort to welcome students to new schools 

If you are a parent with a kid in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), don’t freak out if you see some students at bus stops on Aug. 25.

While Aug. 26 is the official first day of school, some students can participate in a practice run on Aug. 25.

The concept of a transition day was proposed last year as a way to help students adjust to new grades or schools.

According to MCPS, the new transition day is a “non-instructional school experience” for students entering kindergarten, third grade students in schools with grades three through five, sixth graders, ninth graders or other students who are new to a school that were given an alternative schedule from their school for their specific needs.

- Advertisement -

“Students will get a head start on navigating their new school,” MCPS said in a message sent to parents on Tuesday. “They will meet principals and teachers, tour the building, practice routines and connect with classmates, before the official first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 26.”

According to a Wednesday MCPS message, elementary school students will tour their building, participate in icebreakers, meet-and-greet administrators and teachers and preview classes such as art, music and physical education. Middle schoolers will familiarize themselves with their schedule, practice opening lockers, obtain logins for technology, preview athletics and clubs and participate in student-led tours. High schoolers will also become familiar with their schedules, practice class transitions, preview athletics and extracurricular activities and receive guidance on students rights and responsibilities.

The transition day will be a full day of events with all school levels practicing arrival and dismissal, reviewing routines and the code of conduct and an optional parent/guardian information sessions will also be held.

Free lunch will be available for all students and MCPS buses will operate on the first-day-of school schedule. Each school will develop its schedule for the transition day, according to the Wednesday message.

The 2025-2026 school year calendar, and the inclusion of a transition day, was approved by the Montgomery County school board in December. The idea for a transition day was first introduced in September when MCPS staff presented two calendar drafts to the board’s policy management committee.

During that committee meeting, MCPS Executive Director of the Office of District Operations Christine Malchodi said the day would be an opportunity to build community and enhance a sense of belonging for new students.

No classes will be held during the transition day, which is planned as an opportunity for kindergarteners as well as students transitioning into middle and high school to visit and get acclimated at their schools, Dana Edwards, the former MCPS chief of district operations, said during the September meeting.

In previous years, a school orientation was held the week before school, but Edwards said the district found that not all students were participating.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said in September that the transition day was his idea; he’d incorporated such a day into academic calendars when he worked for other districts. Taylor said providing transportation creates more equity for students who may not have a way to get to their schools for other orientation events.