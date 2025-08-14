MDOT policy advisor announces run for County Council District 1 seat

Drew Morrison once worked in the Montgomery County Council District 1 office and now he hopes to call it his own.



The 33-year-old Bethesda resident announced Thursday that he is running as a Democrat for the District 1 council seat in the 2026 election. Morrison was a legislative senior aide for former councilmember Roger Berliner (D-Dist. 1) from 2014-2016.

“With Montgomery County facing lots of threats from down the street in Washington, D.C., and with the county trying to find its footing in its own economic future, the future of county public schools, the future of the infrastructure we need in our community, I think I have that right skill set in this moment to help the county,” Morrison told Bethesda Today in an interview Thursday.

Morrison said he grew up in Bethesda and still lives there today. Following his time in Berliner’s office, he worked in planning and policy roles for the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). Currently, he is MDOT’s senior policy advisor for planning and project development.



“I think that the job of a county council member is a very specific job. How do we work under budget constraints to advance priorities while realizing that there are fiscal and other constraints that keep us from achieving everything we want to do? How do we make the right choices for our community?” Morrison said. “I’m very experienced in working through those questions”

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is facing his final two years in office after voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

The shake-up caused by the referendum’s passage has led some councilmembers to enter the county executive race, opening their seats. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) are running for Elrich’s seat, opening spaces on the County Council.

Morrison will face Julie Yang in the primary. The Potomac Democrat and president of the Montgomery County Board of Education announced her campaign in July. Yang was elected in 2022 to a four-year term on the school board.

Morrison said his priorities include school system results and accountability, delivering infrastructure and creating a “resilient, stable” economy.

“We need to work on how we grow and create good-paying private sector jobs in the county that help to sustain our tax base, sustain our economy and give options for folks who [lost federal jobs],” Morrison said. “We need to create that job growth that gives our economy the strength to survive things like the challenges we’re seeing in Washington and helps us set ourselves up for a stronger county in the future.”



Morrison will be engaging in traditional campaign fundraising and will not be participating in the county’s public election fund system. This means Morrison is eligible to receive contributions from groups, organizations and corporations. This includes PACs, local central action committees for political parties and labor unions.

Morrison said that he is passionate about District 1, and believes his background as both a lifelong resident and council staffer would inform his work to support the community as well as the county as a whole. He said the concerns at the front of the district also impact the entire county.

“People are worried about the economic future for the county and how how that looks in the future. Many people here worked for the federal government for years or worked on a job that existed because of the federal government,” Morrison said. “With all that changing, I think there’s a lot of questions and concerns. And I think that people are always looking for the infrastructure to meet the needs of the community.”