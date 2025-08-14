‘Don’t panic’: Spotted lanternfly expert says the bug is here to stay in MoCo

Spotted lanternflies are back. Whether you see them crawling up building facades, hopping from tree-to-tree, fluttering along sidewalks or (ideally) smashed against the pavement, you’ve likely encountered grey and red-spotted insects in Montgomery County sometime this summer.

The insect is invasive to the United States, and since the first confirmed sighting of the insect in Maryland in October 2018, the spotted lanternfly population has boomed across the state and the county. Last summer, the county began to see its first boom in the late summer and fall. But by wintertime, the insects in their adult form had died out. However, the bugs left a promise of their return by laying eggs in greyish, wax-like masses that survived the winter. This spring, the young spotted lanternflies, little black and white-spotted nymphs, hatched out of the masses and started over the insect’s life cycle.

Spotted lanternflies are native to eastern Asia and are harmless to humans and animals, but can cause damage to trees and crops by sucking sap from trunks and stems, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. In their adult form, the insects are characterized as planthoppers that munch on more than 70 species of crops and plants such as grapes, hops, red maple trees and weeping willows.

Mary Travaglini, an organic lawn and landscape manager for the county’s Department of Environmental Protection, said in a recent interview with Bethesda Today that the county’s spotted lanternfly population is difficult to tabulate, but has “vastly increased” from 2024 to 2025.

“You’re seeing a lot of them on buildings. You’re seeing them coating up and down certain trees,” Travaglini said. “The population is definitely much larger than it was last year.”

A group of red and black Spotted Lanternfly nymphs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Travaglini noted that some denser, high-traffic areas of the county may see a larger spotted lanternfly population because the insects are easily transported by human activity. She said the bugs are known to hitch rides on cars or vehicles carrying organic material, rocks, wood products and even construction debris.

Paula Shrewsbury, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, calls the insects “hitchhikers.”

Experts “have found that along railroad lines and major highways, where there’s a lot of travel and commuting, there tend to be more numbers of spotted lanternflies,” Shrewsbury said Tuesday in an interview with Bethesda Today. “It only takes a few to end up somewhere, and then, over multiple years, those few turn into thousands and thousands.”

Shrewsbury explained that because spotted lanternflies are “generalist feeders,” meaning they eat a variety of plant species, there is food for them in almost every area of the state.

While there has been messaging encouraging people to kill the bugs, Shrewsbury said it was important to understand that the negative impact of the bugs on people and the environment is not extreme. However, she noted that some of the worst damage can be done in grape vineyards due to the insect feeding on the plant.

“Grape growers, vineyards have a big problem with spotted lanternflies because the grapes are most harmed from [the insect] and the grapevines can be killed from feeding by the spotted lanternfly,” Shrewsbury said.

She noted that in Maryland, experts have seen a few Trees of Heaven and young Walnut trees killed by the invasive bug, but there is not a widespread problem of trees dying due to spotted lanternflies.

The Tree of Heaven is a rapid-growth tree native to China that has become a widespread invasive plant species in North America, according to The Nature Conservancy. Shrewsbury explained the Tree of Heaven and spotted lanternfly happen to be native to the same areas in eastern Asia and “have an evolutionary relationship from way, way back.”

Close-up of spotted lanternfly as it spreads its wings. – Image Credit: arlutz73/Getty Images

Another problem the insects cause is black sooty mold, Shrewsbury said. The mold develops from sugary excretions, called honeydew, from spotted lanternflies after a long day of sucking the sap out of a tree or plant. The honeydew not only can attract wasps, flies and other insects, Shrewsbury said, but also causes the mold, which then covers plants and trees, hindering their ability to photosynthesize.

Despite the relatively benign impact, the insects are invasive, Shrewsbury said, and doing what you can to suppress them is always a good idea.

Can we get rid of them all?

Spotted lanternflies will likely never be eradicated from the United States, according to Shrewsbury. The insects are here to stay. However, experts are predicting that in the next few years the insect’s population may grow larger and then begin to decrease, she said.

“Hold tight. Don’t panic,” Shrewsbury said. “They’re not killing your trees so … let them do their thing and after about three years or so, the [population] should go down.”

Shrewsbury said that the combination of the spotted lanternfly’s natural enemies, including birds, small mammals, spiders, praying mantises and yellow jackets, as well as people helping with suppression, and potentially weather, will catch up to the insects.

However, she noted that the popular tactic of squashing and stomping on the bugs is a welcome approach but is not really that effective in suppressing the population.

“It’s more of a feel-good thing for people I think,” Shrewsbury said. “There are so many out there now, you could squash and squish forever and still probably not have a major impact on that population.”

Shrewsbury suggested that those who would like to make an impact on their local population can set up a circle trap around the trunk of the tree. She also noted that sticky traps are a popular tool, and stressed that it is important for those who install the sticky traps to add mesh lining to reduce the accidental capture of birds, small mammals and other insects.

Spotted Lanternfly lays eggs (the greyish splotch) on a tree branch. Photo credit: Getty Images

Another way residents can help is to keep an eye out for egg masses and to scrape them off trees or surfaces into a trash bag, Shrewsbury said. Around early to mid-September, spotted lanternflies will begin to lay their egg masses on tree trunks, especially on maple, willow, birch, walnut and cherry trees, according to Shrewsbury.

“Recent studies have shown that about 50% or so of the egg masses that are laid are within reach of human height,” Shrewsbury said. “People should scrape those off before the end of April next year because those eggs will start to hatch, usually in early May or so.”

Shrewsbury also noted that residents who have Tree of Heaven in their yards or farm can have them removed by arborists or landscapers or set up a circle trap on the tree.

As we learn to coexist with the spotted lanternflies, Travaglini stressed that it is important for county residents to read up on the insects, share knowledge with friends and neighbors, and also learn about native bug and plant species in the region.

“Having an understanding and appreciation of the trees in our yard, the plants in our yard, the forest in our parks, the landscapes around us and what interacts in those spaces, makes a big difference in the understanding of the damages that invasive species cause, and also the ways that we as humans can limit the spread of invasive species,” Travaglini said.