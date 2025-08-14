Colin Kaepernick makes appearance at MCPS summer administrative meeting 

Colin Kaepernick, the civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback, gave Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) administrators a pep talk Thursday when he visited the district to discuss his endeavors in social justice, storytelling and artificial intelligence, according to social media posts.

Anurupa Ganguly, a self described MIT-trained engineer-turned-educator who founded virtual reality learning platform Prisms, also served as one of the keynote speakers at the event.

“The Superintendent’s [Administrative & Supervisory] Meeting is buzzing with inspiration from two powerhouses: Anurupa Ganguly … revolutionizing K-16 STEM learning, and Colin Kaepernick … driving change and championing justice,” MCPS said on social media on Thursday.

The administrative and supervisory meeting brings together leaders from across the district to “collaborate, share ideas and prepare for the year ahead,” according to a MCPS social media post.

Kaepernick discussed his new company, Lumi, according to social media posts. Lumi is a platform to empower creators “by providing them with the tools needed to independently create, publish and merchandise their stories both digitally and physically” thorough the use of AI tools, according to the Lumi website.

Sofía Grant-Dewitt, the principal of Gaithersburg Middle School, said on social media Thursday that there was a “big inspiration” at MCPS.

“Our superintendent Dr. Taylor just welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a powerful conversation,” Grant-Dewitt said. “He’s teaming up w/ Lumi to support students in literacy & storytelling. How amazing to see role models empowering our kids to use their voices!”

✨ Big inspiration at @MCPS today! ✨

Our superintendent Dr. Taylor just welcomed Colin Kaepernick for a powerful conversation. He's teaming up w/ Lumi to support students in literacy & storytelling. How amazing to see role models empowering our kids to use their voices!

In the end Kaepernick took photos and videos with several MCPS staff members.

We got a pic with Colin Kaepernick today. Big thanks to Kaepernick and Nessa for pouring into our kids through literacy and storytelling. You've got an open invite to Gaithersburg MS anytime.

In a video posted by Cara Grant, the MCPS supervisor of health and physical education, Kaepernick said it was hard to be exceptional, but administrators got the opportunity to do it with others in the room.

“On the other side of that is everybody looking at Montgomery County Public Schools saying, ‘how did they accomplish that?’” Kaepernick said in the video “So I think about this idea of embracing the discomfort, pushing your boundaries, around being willing to say, ‘I don’t know,’” to make sure that we are accomplishing the goals we want to accomplish together.”