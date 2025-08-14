Democratic central committee member, electrician launches County Council campaign

Christa Tichy, a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee and master electrician, is launching a campaign for a Montgomery County Council at-large seat this month. She filed candidacy paperwork with the state board of elections on Aug. 5.

“The councilmembers, I think they’re doing a very good job. They’ve faced a lot of challenges, especially budgeting,” Tichy told Bethesda Today in an interview Wednesday. “What I can bring to the table, though, is the mindset of a blue-collar worker that works with their hands yet understands that business component.”



Tichy, a 61-year-old Rockville resident, is taking a second shot at the County Council, having run for the District 6 seat in 2022. She came in fifth with 4.51% of the vote in the primary. Now, she hopes she will be more successful in an at-large run.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is facing his final two years in office after voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

The shake-up caused by the referendum’s passage has led some councilmembers to enter the county executive race, opening their seats. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) are all running for Elrich’s seat, opening spaces on the County Council.

- Advertisement -



Tichy, who represents District 19 on MCDCC, faces a growing field of at-large candidates, including councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), who is running for re-election, and Elrich, who has announced his intention to run for a seat. Other candidates include Fatmata Barrie, Josie Caballero, Scott Goldberg, Jeremiah Pope and Steve Solomon. However, Tichy is the only candidate to have officially filed candidacy paperwork with the state elections board as of Wednesday.

Tichy told Bethesda Today that her top three campaign priorities are education, affordable housing and jobs, which she said are areas that overlap.

“If you give somebody the opportunity for a training program or education, you’re opening the door to them for a fair wage,” Tichy said. “And if somebody is making a fair wage … then they can afford to live in Montgomery County.”

Tichy said her campaign is built on her background as a single mom raising kids in Montgomery County. In order to make a higher wage, she enrolled in a program at Montgomery College to learn how to become an electrician. She said the program changed her life, and now she teaches the same classes she once took as a student at the college.

Because of this, she is particularly passionate about increasing access to workforce training programs in the county.

“I saw the need in the community here for our young folks that were seeking jobs but just couldn’t find the right career path,” Tichy said. “So when it comes to education, like our young folks’ career paths, I believe we can expand those things and that there’s a need in the county for it.”

Tichy is participating in the county’s public election financing program. This means she can receive $4 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $3 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $250,000 for an at-large council candidate. These amounts are different for county executive candidates and district council candidates.

In exchange for participating in this system, candidates must refuse contributions from groups, organizations and corporations. This includes PACs, local central action committees for political parties and labor unions.

Tichy told Bethesda Today that her experience in the county gives her a perspective that could help inform the drafting of legislation to work for working class people.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of times when we think about legislation and we think about making things safe on some level, we have to incorporate all aspects,” Tichy said. “We have to think about, how does it affect our infrastructure? How does it affect jobs?”