Become a Member
Become a Member
Business & Retail

More than 30 MoCo businesses receive Purple Line grants

Plus: Local businesses offer discounts during Shop Greater Silver Spring Week; County employment agency to open center for federal workers

By Staff
August 14, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 13, 2025 9:39 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Thirty-four businesses in Montgomery County received the second round of Purple Line small business grants aimed at supporting businesses impacted by the construction. A total of $500,000 grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 were awarded to 46 businesses in county and in Prince George’s County. [CBS Baltimore]

Local businesses offer discounts during Shop Greater Silver Spring Week

Until Saturday, dozens of businesses in the Silver Spring, Burtonsville, Lyttonsville, Wheaton, Aspen Hill and White Oak areas are offering discounts and promotions this week for Shop Greater Silver Spring Week. The weeklong event is organized by The Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce and participating restaurants can be found at this link. [The Source of the Spring]

County job search agency to open center for federal workers this fall

Laid-off federal workers seeking a new job will soon be able to get help at a dedicated center space by WorkSource Montgomery, the county’s employment and workforce development agency. The center will open in the fall at 11510 Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny with a high of 89 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Call Your Mother will return to Bethesda with shop in Woodmont Triangle

MCPS proposed program changes prompt concerns from stakeholders

Dominique Dawes’ gymnastics, ninja academy to open third MoCo location early 2026

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA