More than 30 MoCo businesses receive Purple Line grants

Thirty-four businesses in Montgomery County received the second round of Purple Line small business grants aimed at supporting businesses impacted by the construction. A total of $500,000 grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 were awarded to 46 businesses in county and in Prince George’s County. [CBS Baltimore]

Local businesses offer discounts during Shop Greater Silver Spring Week

Until Saturday, dozens of businesses in the Silver Spring, Burtonsville, Lyttonsville, Wheaton, Aspen Hill and White Oak areas are offering discounts and promotions this week for Shop Greater Silver Spring Week. The weeklong event is organized by The Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce and participating restaurants can be found at this link. [The Source of the Spring]

County job search agency to open center for federal workers this fall

Laid-off federal workers seeking a new job will soon be able to get help at a dedicated center space by WorkSource Montgomery, the county’s employment and workforce development agency. The center will open in the fall at 11510 Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny with a high of 89 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

In case you missed it:

