Need a garbage truck? Takoma Park is auctioning off two to the public

The City of Takoma Park, Maryland, is raising money for city programs by auctioning off two older city-owned garbage disposal trucks.

While that sounds like a very small pool of potential buyers, the Takoma Park announcement calls the trucks perfect for any existing waste disposal company, or other business in need of such equipment. Both trucks are in good condition.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.