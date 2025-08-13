Become a Member
Takoma Park

Need a garbage truck? Takoma Park is auctioning off two to the public

All money raised from the auctions will go to local programs

By Jeff Clabaugh - WTOP
August 13, 2025 10:33 a.m. | Updated: August 13, 2025 12:00 p.m.
Garbage truck
A stock image of a garbage truck. Photo credit: xphotoz/Getty Images

The City of Takoma Park, Maryland, is raising money for city programs by auctioning off two older city-owned garbage disposal trucks.

While that sounds like a very small pool of potential buyers, the Takoma Park announcement calls the trucks perfect for any existing waste disposal company, or other business in need of such equipment. Both trucks are in good condition.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

