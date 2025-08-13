From Bethesda Magazine: Making exercise accessible at Spirit Club

The familiar anthem echoes through Spirit Club as it has countless times at gyms everywhere. Only here, “We Will Rock You” sounds a bit different. As the song plays on the sound system one afternoon in April, four participants seated in a semicircle use plastic batons to strike makeshift drums comprised of a rubber stability ball stuffed into a trash can. This is a drum fitness class, and while the attendees, who are varying levels of nonverbal, aren’t all keeping the same time, they are indeed rocking.

Lots of people move to their own rhythm at this Kensington-based fitness club, which caters to clients who are developmentally and/or physically disabled, from kids to older adults. Founder, owner and director Jared Ciner, 35, has a simple mission: to make fitness accessible to everyone.

“It sounds kind of corny, but when you see how somebody responds to working out when they didn’t think there was an opportunity for them, it’s special,” Ciner says.

Small triumphs and breakthroughs happen often at Spirit Club, which stands for Social, Physical, Interactive, Respectful, Integrated, Teamwork. A few days earlier, Donovan Quinn, 18, was working with personal trainer Shiann Jackson, 41, in another part of the gym. Quinn, who faces challenges relating to his mobility and vision, was doing bridges (lying on his back and pressing his hips into the air) and other exercises designed to improve his flexibility. “It’s been really helpful to deal with my mobility and also helping me deal with some of my posture problems, my balance issues, as well as my neck issues and especially my shoulders,” Quinn says. “It really helps keep me physically fit.”

Spirit Club provides personal training and group classes to about 550 people weekly at its 3,000-square-foot flagship facility in Kensington and at satellite locations including Gaithersburg and Baltimore. It is scheduled to open a 1,900-square-foot addition adjacent to the Kensington space in July that will allow people to work out on their own. The club stocks standard gym equipment along with machines modified to accommodate those with disabilities.

Ciner, who grew up in Denver and graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a degree in psychology, conceived the idea in 2012 while working as a support counselor at the Jubilee Association of Maryland, a Montgomery County-based nonprofit that works with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I noticed that my clients had health- and fitness-related goals—everybody wanted to lose weight,” says Ciner, who also worked as a personal trainer at the time. “If you or I wanted to go join a gym, we could do so pretty comfortably. We could find a personal trainer who would love to work with us, right? If you have a developmental disability, those things are much more difficult. I also felt like the gym where I worked was not a particularly accommodating environment. I didn’t see people with disabilities working out. There were gyms, there were disability services, but there wasn’t a lot of talking to each other. That was the spark, to try to bridge that gap.”

Ciner enlisted Sam Smith, a Rockville runner with autism, to help him launch fitness classes for Jubilee clients at a gym in Northwest Washington, D.C., and later at the Chevy Chase Athletic Club, that focused on socializing and working out through strength, endurance, balance, coordination and agility training. The two bonded and the concept took off. In the ensuing years, Ciner’s former Jubilee co-worker Steve Allen created the Spirit Club Foundation. It gives about 70 scholarships annually to people who can’t afford services at the gym, says Allen, 81, who still serves on its board. In 2016, Spirit Club moved into its current Kensington digs.

Smith, 40, who has run seven marathons, is still a running coach at Spirit Club. He is one of several instructors and lead trainers with a disability. Most of Spirit Club’s teachers and trainers, Ciner says, hold an active fitness certification from an NCAA-accredited organization and a certification to work with people of all abilities from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration.

The drum fitness program was started by Sam Allen, 33, manager of the Kensington location, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in college. As his four students jam to Queen, Survivor and Taylor Swift, they are active, engaged, sweating—and smiling. Adera Brian, 13, is the youngest among them.

“He absolutely loves it,” his mother, Alshadye Yemane, says. “It’s one of the few classes that he’s been able to consistently attend. He’s autistic with intellectual disability. But he’s always loved drumming. … He struggles with following any kind of exercise class, but because this is based in drumming, it’s able to hold his attention and help him get past the frustration of not being able to follow all of the moves.”

During parts of the class, he covered himself with a blanket or put on headphones, but when the last song began playing, he leaped to his feet and started banging with a verve that would make Queen drummer Roger Taylor proud.

July/August 2025