Political Notes: Friedson receives endorsements from state’s attorney, other local officials

Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2025. It was updated to clarify Steve Solomon’s previous campaign runs at 5:13 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2025.

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) announced Tuesday that he received several new endorsements in his campaign for county executive, including Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Friedson is running against his colleagues, council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), who are all seeking to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D). A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms and Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.



Friedson announced the new endorsements–which also included Rockville Councilmember Adam Van Grack, Board of Education member Rita Montoya, Kensington Mayor Tracey Furman, Poolesville Town Commissioners President Jim Brown, Brookeville Town Commissioners President Dan Ennis, Poolesville Commissioner Ed Reed and Kensington Councilmember Conor Crimmins–in a press release Tuesday.

“I am incredibly honored to have the trust and partnership of these distinguished leaders from every corner of Montgomery County who roll up their sleeves every day to serve our community,” Friedson said in the press release.

- Advertisement -

The endorsements are the latest of several made for candidates in the developing race.

Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) seeks re-election

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) will officially seek re-election to her seat, according to state elections board records updated Wednesday.

Stewart filed candidacy paperwork Tuesday to run for re-election, according to state elections board records. While Stewart has not updated her campaign website since her 2022 run, she has an active campaign finance account.

A former mayor of Takoma Park, Stewart has served as council president since December 2024 and has been on the council since December 2022. She is the chair of the council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy committee and serves on its Transportation and Environment Committee.

Stewart represents the district that includes Takoma Park, parts of Silver Spring, Montgomery Hills, Kensington, Garrett Park, North Bethesda and parts of Chevy Chase.

Other current councilmembers who have confirmed their intent to run for re-election include Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large).

Steve Solomon launches at-large County Council campaign

Podcast host Steve Solomon is running as a Democrat for an at-large seat on the County Council, he announced Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Solomon, who lives in Wheaton, hosts The Steve Solomon Show and is the former host of The MoCo Show podcast. According to his campaign website, he has spent 21 years as a radio producer for local and national programs.



He ran for a District 6 council seat in 2022 and finished fourth in the primary with 8.6% of the vote. He also unsuccessfully ran for an at-large council seat in 2018 and for a county Board of Education seats in 2020.



Solomon faces a growing field of at-large candidates, including Sayles, who is running for re-election, and Elrich, who has announced his intention to run for a seat. Other candidates include Fatmata Barrie, Josie Caballero, Scott Goldberg, Jeremiah Pope and Christa Tichy. However, Tichy is the only candidate to have officially filed candidacy paperwork with the state elections board as of Wednesday.

“Montgomery County is at a crossroads economically and socially,” Solomon said in his announcement. “The residents here need common sense leadership for the future.”

Solomon is participating in the county’s public election financing program. This means he can receive $4 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $3 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $125,000 for a district council candidate. These amounts are different for county executive candidates and at-large council candidates.

In exchange for participating in this system, candidates must refuse contributions from groups, organizations and corporations. This includes PACs, local central action committees for political parties and labor unions.