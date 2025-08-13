Montgomery College ranks No. 1 among Maryland community colleges

Montgomery College is Maryland’s No. 1 community college, according to a WalletHub study released Tuesday analyzing the 2025 best community colleges in the U.S.

“The rankings underscore Montgomery College’s commitment to providing exceptional educational value and outcomes for students across Montgomery County and the greater Washington, D.C. region,” the school said in a Tuesday statement.

Montgomery College is a public community college that has campuses in Takoma Park/Silver Spring, Rockville and Germantown, according to the school. The community college also operates workforce development and continuing education centers and off-site programs throughout the county.

According to the school, more than 43,000 students take courses across its locations in more than 140 areas of study. The college is a federally designated Minority Serving Institution, which means the school serves a high percentage of minority students – 30% of its students are Hispanic and 24% are Black.

According to the report, WalletHub determined the ranking by selecting a sample of 653 schools from the list of schools that participate in the American Association of Community Colleges. Schools were evaluated on cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes, which included metrics such as cost of in-state tuition and fees and graduation rate. Community colleges could get a top score of 100.

Montgomery College earned a score of 67.13, making it the top community college out of 16 in Maryland, followed by Prince George’s Community College, which had a score of 66.43. Montgomery College was also ranked the 17th best community college in the country.

State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, (74.42), and Manhattan Area Technical College in Manhattan, Kansas, (70.42), earned the top two spots in the country, respectively.

Maryland also ranked as the state with the best community college system in the U.S. in a separate WalletHub study published Tuesday. The state’s five best community colleges all rank within the top 40 schools in the country, according to the report.

The report notes that Montgomery College stands out “due to high median salaries for graduates, good student retention rates and the fact that it offers credit for life experiences.”

In May, Montgomery College earned $100,000 from the state of Maryland to help expand programs to assist federal workers become teachers. The goal, according to a May statement from the school, is to expand alternative educator licensing pathways.