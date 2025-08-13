MCPS proposed program changes prompt concerns from stakeholders

Changes proposed in May to Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) countywide magnet programs and consortia model continue to generate concern among stakeholders who question whether the new model will be as successful as current programming, according to recent Bethesda Today interviews with parents, students and the president of the teachers union.

“I think it’s a good thing to have more equity in the access of programs for students, but you want to make sure that you’re not having programs in name only,” David Stein the president of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing MCPS teachers told Bethesda Today on Aug. 1. “You have to make sure that … you’re actually teaching it with fidelity. And that means having the staff who can do it. It means having the critical mass of students who are prepared to do the work.”

The conversation stems from a proposal made by Superintendent Thomas Taylor and his staff at a May 8 school board meeting to create regions across the district with similar program options. The regional program model would replace countywide programs and the Downcounty and Northeast consortia.

Staff presented more information on what the regional programming would look like at the June 24 and July 24 school board meetings and are expected to continue the discussion at the August and September meetings. Taylor is expected to present a recommendation about a programming model to the school board for a vote by the end of December.

Currently, programs range from regional and countywide magnet and lottery-based programs to those dealing with career and technical education, AP courses and dual enrollment in high school and Montgomery College, the county’s community college. MCPS offers a variety of application programs with some open to students countywide and others only open to students in specific high school clusters.

Community stakeholders who spoke with Bethesda Today cited numerous concerns, including that there wouldn’t be enough students interested in high-level courses or enough teachers capable of teaching the courses.

Jie Gong said her child, who attends the Montgomery Blair High Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program in Silver Spring, often had to self-study to take AP tests related to their magnet courses, because while the magnet courses dives deeply into one subject, it doesn’t cover all of the AP content.

“I don’t think that curriculum could work for regional program,” Gong told Bethesda Today recently. “You cannot have that many of self-driven kids who would love to not take AP courses, but rather” take courses that go really in depth.

Additionally, Gong said she’s worried that spreading out the larger, more rigorous programs would eliminate such advanced course options as quantum mechanics.

“In junior and senior year, most of the magnet courses, they can be held because you have enough registered students. And when I say enough, that means like 20 students at most,” Gong said. “If you spread at 20 students to six programs, then basically you cannot never have any of [those] courses. So basically, for all the selective courses, if you have six regional basically, those courses are killed.”

That concern was echoed by Lucy Liuxuan Zhang and Daniel Gottesman in an interview with Bethesda Today on Friday. The Bethesda parents have a rising fourth grader who is taking accelerated math classes and will attend the Chevy Chase Elementary School Centers for Enriched Study this school year. If he stays on the accelerated rate he’s on, he will be taking multi-variable calculus in ninth grade, they said. Not all schools offer multi-variable calculus, or math classes beyond that, they said.

“Having a magnet program we could actually continue to take math classes in the school, rather than have to go to a college, is very attractive to us,” Gottesman said. “One concern we have is that a smaller regional program won’t be able to support advanced classes like that.”

Caryn Seligman, the president of Richard Montgomery’s International Baccalaureate Countywide Magnet Program Foundation, a nonprofit founded to support participants in the program in Rockville, testified at the June 24 school board meeting that the regional IB programs have “shown significant progress but have not yet come close to achieving the same level of success” as the Richard Montgomery IB program.

“It takes time to establish, develop, and expand these programs. While replacing the countywide magnet with six regional ones may appear to be the elegant and equitable solution, it would mean eliminating one of the most academically successful programs the county has ever created,” Seligman told the board. “Instead of dismantling RM’s countywide successful model, study it, replicate it, and introduce regional alternatives to broaden access.”

Board member Laura Stewart noted at the July 24 meeting that many students don’t attend their local schools with similar programs because they don’t offer the same high-level courses as the countywide programs do. Taylor said the district has created that issue by operating from a scarcity model.

According to the July 24 presentation, programs such as the Richard Montgomery IB program and the Poolesville Global ecology program have more than 700 students that apply to the programs that have 125 and 90 seats, respectively. However, some regional programs are under capacity, according to MCPS data.

“We cannibalize our regional programs by creating the offerings that we do,” Taylor said. “We offer this as an opportunity to correct that.”

Those within the consortia are also raising concerns about the shifts that regional programming would bring. Currently, students within the Downcounty Consortium (DCC) and the Northeast Consortium (NEC) can rank, in order of preference, which schools they would like to attend. Rebekah Kuschmider, a board member of the PTSAs at Newport Mill Middle in Silver Spring and Albert Einstein High in Kensington, said while MCPS hasn’t made a decision about whether a ranked-choice process will be included in the regional programs, it doesn’t appear to be “on the table.”

And with a proposed total capacity of 120 to 260 across all four grades for the regional programs within each school, Kuschmider said that leaves a limited number of seats for each grade – somewhere from 30 to 65 seats.

“I think the lesson that MCPS is not taking away from the grand experiment that is the DCC and the NEC … is that the special interest programs form the character of a school,” Kuschmider told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. “The new system, without the ranked choice, the only pathway into a school other than your home school would be to get one of these very few [program] seats available.”

Kuschmider said she agreed with the goal to ensure students don’t have geographic barriers or other logistical burdens when attending programs they’re interested in, but MCPS was considering making changes without input from DCC families or explaining why the ranked choice voting system wasn’t necessary.

Plus, MCPS hasn’t discussed how they plan to distribute access to the seats to ensure students across the regions have opportunities to attend the program, Kuschmider said. At the July 24 meeting, Taylor said MCPS would save some program seats for local students who want to attend their home school.

“MCPS is trying to advertise this as increased choices, but it won’t be increased choices,” Kuschmider said. “It will be a very few narrow pathways that will be awarded to a very few students through a process as yet undefined.”

Even if there are enough students to fill the seats of highly rigorous classes, Gong raised concerns that MCPS wouldn’t have enough teachers with the training needed to teach them. One of the computer science teachers at Blair, Gong said, previously worked at Google before he realized his passion for teaching, giving him deep insight and expertise into computer sciences that other teachers don’t.

“The [teachers are] really the treasure of the magnet program,” Gong said.

At the July 24 meeting, board member Natalie Zimmerman asked if MCPS has enough educators to staff the proposed programs within high schools. Taylor said the district’s recommendation includes areas of certification the district offers, but he doesn’t know if there’s interest from faculty to “dive in and hyper-specialize.”

“That tends to be something that people do seek out. So we think our probability is pretty high in people seeking out the opportunity to teach hyper-specialized options so that’s a next … part of the process,” Taylor said.

MCEA President Stein said he didn’t understand how MCPS was planning to find teachers for all of the different programs.

“Some of the programs that will be easier than others and but a lot of those programs are very, very specialized and require a very specific set of experiences and expertise that go well beyond what subject you happen to be certified in,” Stein told Bethesda Today. “It will certainly be a challenge to find that many teachers to teach that many programs.”

While Stein said he was generally in favor of having regional programs to create more equitable access, he wanted to ensure that the programs are consistent.

Board member Grace Rivera-Oven also raised about the possibility of different outcomes of similar programs at different schools at the July 24 school board meeting.

“I think we need to make sure that we have the talent, the expertise of people to be able [to teach what they need],” Rivera-Oven said. “Because we can have all these wonderful regions … but if we still have a disparity in the outcomes, are we really putting the equity lens on that?”