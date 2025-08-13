Dominique Dawes’ gymnastics, ninja academy to open third MoCo location early 2026

Olympic gold medalist and Montgomery County resident Dominique Dawes is slated to open a third Montgomery County gymnastics and ninja fitness academy in Silver Spring in the first quarter of 2026, according to Dominique Dawes Academy CEO Adam Zeitsiff.

In an interview Tuesday, Dawes told Bethesda Today she was “elated” to open the gym in her hometown of Silver Spring. The gym will open at 12006 Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring’s White Oak neighborhood near Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center and the Orchard Center shopping strip on Cherry Hill Road.

Silver Spring has “been my hometown for much of my youth and adult years,” Dawes said. “It will be wonderful to be a part of that grand opening, to see the many smiling faces come through that door knowing that they’re going to have their self-esteem lifted up as well.”

Zeitsiff said Friday that the addition of the Silver Spring gym is the beginning of a larger national expansion plan for the academy. According to Zeitsiff, the company hopes to open 50 more gyms around the country in the next five years.

The Dominique Dawes Academy’s mission is to foster a positive and empowering environment for kids to be active and learn gymnastics. It offers recreational and competitive gymnastics classes and programs, a ninja fitness academy, courses for homeschooled children and an open gym for all ages. The academy opened the doors of its first gym in July 2020 in Clarksburg and has since opened locations in Rockville and Columbia, Maryland. The academy also will open a new location in Ashburn, Virginia, in mid-October, according to Zeitsiff.

Dawes was part of the “Magnificent Seven” women’s gymnastics team at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, known for bringing home the first gold medal for the U.S. in the women’s team competition. She was the first Black woman on the U.S. gymnastics team and the first Black gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal in the floor exercise at the Atlanta games. Dawes is a three-time Olympian, having also competed in the 1992 Barcelona and 2000 Sydney Olympic games.

In 2019, Dawes was among the first round of inductees to the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Katie Ledecky of Bethesda also was in that first class. Most recently, in July 2024, Dawes was honored by the county with the unveiling of a statue of her holding a middle split on the balance beam at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center. The statue is based on an iconic image of Dawes at the 1996 Olympics.

Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes unveiled a statue of her likeness Tuesday at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center with the help of her four children. – Image Credit: Elia Griffin

Being ‘part of the positive change’

The inspiration for opening the Dominique Dawes Academy (formerly the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academy) came from Dawes’ desire to create the positive and empowering gymnastics environment that she says she did not have while growing up and training and competing in the sport.

“I want to be a part of lifting up people’s self-esteem, empowering them, helping them believe in themselves, having kids smile and encourage each and every day,” Dawes, a mother of four, said Tuesday. “That was not the experience I had as a part of gymnastics. It was a very harsh and toxic environment.”

In 2016, when the abuses in the elite gymnastics world began to come to light nationally and globally, Dawes said she also began to process her own experience and what she went through competing and training. From there, she said, her husband encouraged her that she could be “part of the positive change” in the sport.

“It’s a beautiful sport, but it has the wrong people,” Dawes said. “He said, ‘You know how to do things the right way, or at the least, what we would want for our two kids.’”

Dawes said that after giving birth to her twins, she and her husband began drafting up the business plan for the gymnastics and ninja academy in 2018. In July 2020, they opened the gym’s first location in Clarksburg in the midst of a global pandemic.

Academy expansion plans

After the Ashburn and Silver Spring gyms open, Zeitsiff said the academy will open a location in Alpharetta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. Currently, the gym is in the process of negotiating leases and eyeing locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, North and South Carolina, Philadelphia and other locations in the D.C. region, he said.

We’re “trying to spread out and grow our business where we can put a handful of gyms that have lots of kids, who have parents who want them to get away from their screens and off the couch and really take the benefit of what the sport of gymnastics and the sport of ninja warrior fitness can do for them,” Zeitsiff said.

The facilities usually range from 18,000 to 20,000 square feet, with 18- to 20-foot-tall ceilings, according to Zeitsiff. After signing the lease on a space, the company will get construction permits and begin demolition of the interior. Eventually, the space is fit out to accommodate gymnastics apparatuses, including trampolines, beams, bars, and a tumble track that leads to a foam pit, as well as a ninja warrior course, offices, bathrooms, and party rooms, Zeitsiff said.

In opening the academies, Dawes said the biggest challenge is finding the right location and a building that has enough space for all the programs the gym has to offer.

“When I first started looking at locations, back [in] 2018, there were many locations I found that weren’t big enough, or the ceiling clearance wasn’t high enough … so there were many hiccups that we had to work through,” Dawes said.

But, Dawes said, she and her team are “always keeping an eye out” for different buildings and spaces in the region that may work for opening another facility.

“I’m not going to say that this is going to be our last Montgomery County location at all because we’re always looking to grow,” Dawes said.