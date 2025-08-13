Call Your Mother will return to Bethesda with shop in Woodmont Triangle

Rumors have been swirling that Call Your Mother, a locally owned bagel shop known for its breakfast sandwiches and pink and teal mobile deli, will open a new location in downtown Bethesda, and on Wednesday morning, co-founder Andrew Dana confirmed to Bethesda Today that the bagel chain hopes to open in Woodmont Triangle in early 2026.

The new Call Your Mother location will open at 4828 St. Elmo Ave. in the Woodmont Triangle neighborhood in the former space of Hardwood Artisans. The shop space is at the corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo avenues, surrounded by eateries including Max’s Best Ice Cream, Kusshi Sushi, Jetties and Henry’s Sweet Retreat & Bakery.

“We’ve always had love for Bethesda. Our Lil’ Trolley made its first stop here … and we felt the love from day one,” Dana said Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Today. “We always knew we wanted to find a permanent home in Bethesda.”

Bethesda blogger Robert Dyer first reported on Call Your Mother signing onto the St. Elmo location in late July. On Tuesday, the Montgomery Newsletter also reported that brokerage firm Dochter & Alexander confirmed the bagel shop signed a lease for the location.

Dana said the search for the Bethesda shop was long, but the St. Elmo Avenue spot is “perfect.” He noted that in the 1990s it was the home to a Johnny Rockets diner, where he had eaten his “fair share of shakes and fries.”

“[We] will be bringing the vibes and the carbs back to Bethesda ASAAAAAP!” Dana wrote.

News of the downtown Bethesda location comes about six months after Call Your Mother moved its “Lil’ Deli” mobile deli from its former Bethesda location at 8804 Old Georgetown Road to Riverdale in February.

The Lil’ Deli initially opened in a trolley car near Suburban Hospital in July 2020. According to Dana, it was the bagel chain’s third location. The trolley bagel shop was an instant hit in the area for those who didn’t want to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the popular bagel shop’s original location on Georgia Avenue.

When the trolley car shop opened, Washington City Paper reported the car was used for tours of Washington, D.C. and was taking a new life as a “bagelmobile.” In September 2023, the trolley car was replaced with the pink-and-blue trailer called the Lil’ Deli, according social media post by the bagel chain.

Dana told Bethesda Today in January that the bagel chain considered moving into the vacant 350-square-foot Bethesda Community Store & Deli that sat next to the Lil Deli at the Old Georgetown Road site. However, construction costs for renovating the century-old store became “too high.”

“We have loved being there, have loved getting to know the neighborhood, but because we couldn’t figure out how to do a permanent location there, it was, unfortunately, time to hitch [the Lil’ Deli] onto a vehicle and on to the next one,” Dana said in January.

Call Your Mother was founded by Dana and Daniela Moreira, and the first shop opened in 2016 at 3301 Georgia Ave., in Washington, D.C. The bagel chain now has six brick-and-mortar shops in D.C., a shop in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose that opened in September 2021, and five shops in Virginia. In addition, there are four Call Your Mother locations in Colorado, including a Lil’ Deli.

The bagel chain also operates stands at the Dupont Farmer’s Market in the District and a stand at the Silver Spring Farmer’s Market and is also expected to open a shop soon in Annapolis, according to the eatery’s website.