$1.4M judgment against Takoma Park doctor for Medicare fraud

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday that it obtained a more than $1.4 million judgment against Richard Akoto, a doctor practicing in Takoma Park, for Medicare fraud. Akoto provided electrical acupuncture to patients and then incorrectly billed Medicare, saying he implanted a neurostimulator device. [Montgomery Community Media]

An overview of the Catherine Hoggle case

It’s been 11 years since Catherine Hoggle’s children were seen alive and last week the Clarksburg mother was held without bond after a second indictment on murder charges related to her missing children. The Washington Post’s Dan Morse provides an overview of the history of the case. [The Washington Post]

Construction on Silver Spring community hub underway

A home on Grist Avenue in downtown Silver Spring is under construction and on its way to becoming Bump ‘n Grind Coffee’s Analog Market. Owner David Fogel says he intends for it to become “a one-of-a-kind third space.” [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

Light rain with a high of 89 degrees

Montgomery County anticipating more homeless people coming from D.C. due to federalization

From Bethesda Magazine: Seven local newsmakers to know now

Police investigate shooting that injured teen boy in Fairland neighborhood