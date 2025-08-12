Takoma Park police search for man accused of indecent exposure in children’s section of bookstore

Takoma Park police are searching for a man who allegedly committed a “lewd act” in the children’s section of People’s Book in Takoma Park in front of minors Sunday afternoon. The man fled, but investigators obtained surveillance footage and are attempting to identify the suspect. [DC News Now]

Surveillance video of Wheaton stabbing suspect release by police

Montgomery County police released a video of a man they believe stabbed another man Saturday at 3:20 a.m. outside a restaurant near Fern Street and University Boulevard West in Wheaton. The person who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a police statement. [WUSA9]

Manna Choice Market at the Grove to distribute free groceries in Rockville

The Manna Choice Market, part of Manna Food Center, offers free groceries and fresh produce to Montgomery County residents. On the second Wednesday of the month, the market is open from 3-6 p.m. at The University at Shady Grove in room G318 of the Biomedical Sciences and Engineering Building. Registration at least 24 hours in advance is required. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today's weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees

