From Bethesda Magazine: Seven local newsmakers to know now

Logic, the rapper who grew up in Gaithersburg (aka Bobby Hall), is making his film debut in Paradise Records, a comedy featured at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in June. The 35-year-old wrote, directed, produced and stars in the movie as Cooper, a record store owner trying to keep his business from shutting down. Kevin Smith is an executive producer on the film. Logic received two Grammy nominations for his 2018 song titled “1-800-273-8255.” He is also the author of This Bright Future: A Memoir and the novel Supermarket.

Matthew, left, and Jon’ll Boyd, owners of Boyd Cru Wines. Photo credit: Trene Forbes Photography

In May, Silver Spring couple Jon’ll and Matthew Boyd opened a tasting room for their company, Boyd Cru Wines, in Savage, Maryland, where customers can sample different blends and grab a bite to eat. It’s a big step for the entrepreneurs, who launched their venture in 2023 with the support of crowd funding from 100-plus investors. “You don’t see a lot of people who look like us. You don’t see a lot of African Americans in the industry who are on the ownership side,” says Jon’ll, who has an MBA and completed a wine apprenticeship in New York. “New perspectives are always good.” Jon’ll, 44, and Matthew, 41, who also has an MBA and works in the pharmaceutical field, built Boyd Cru Wines in stages—balancing the venture with raising two young sons. They partner with another family on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to harvest grapes. They produce their wine at a facility in Poolesville. The couple initially sold their wines in stores, including Target, and at pop-up events. With the tasting room in Savage Mill, a historic cotton mill-turned-shopping and restaurant complex, they have expanded their outlets and now have a place for people to gather and learn about wine.

Kate Scharff. Photo credit: Lisa Helfert Photo credit: Courtesy photo

While divorce is common, Kate Scharff says parents are often overwhelmed and unsure how to best talk about it with their kids. Recognizing the need for better support for families—especially those with older children—the Bethesda psychotherapist wrote We Need to Talk About Divorce: An Important Book About Separation, Stepfamilies, and Feeling Heard (St. Martin’s Press, March 2025) for kids age 10 and older. “The biggest unfairness about divorce is that kids do nothing to cause it, can’t stop it and yet it affects them most of all,” says Scharff, whose parents divorced when she was the age of her intended audience. “Nobody really knows what they are doing, that’s the reality.” Scharff, 62, says she hopes the book, which is full of cartoon illustrations, will spark conversations, normalize feelings and create empathy between parents and children through the transition.

History Ignited hosts, from left, David, Caroline, Amy and Andrew. Photo credit: Marcie Callahan Photography

After Andrew Tenney Curren heard the Billy Joel song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the Bethesda 11-year-old says he blasted it nonstop for weeks, bombarding his parents with questions about the lyrics. “I’m obsessed with history,” he says. “I thought: This is my jam!” The song inspired Andrew’s family to start a podcast for kids, History Ignited, explaining the 119 historical events and people Joel lists in his iconic 1989 song. Since June 2024, Andrew, his sister, Caroline Tenney Curren, 9, and parents Amy Tenney Currenand David Curren have recorded nearly 50 episodes (three to five minutes each) at a studio near their home in Bannockburn. Topics range from Red China to Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and the Suez crisis. In April, they won the 2025 Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Kids and Family Podcast. “I love the fact that the kids want to go once a month and sit and talk about history for two hours,” says David, 50. “If this goes for another week or another two years—as long as they’re enjoying it, I’m happy.” Amy, 50, says they’ve used the project to figure out together how to responsibly use ChatGPT in research: “It’s been a really fun experience all around.”

Jill Adams. Photo credit: Tabitha Maegan Photography

Bethesda’s Jill Adams says the idea for her new business came from her experience looking for a place to work out where she could bring her kids and meet other moms. Pink Moon, which opened in May at 7610 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, has yoga, Pilates and other exercise classes—including some open to having children alongside. There is also a “playcare” room on-site (for ages 6 months to 6 years for up to two hours) and a lounge for co-working or socializing. “It’s [a place for] connection to other moms and resources. It’s reconnecting with yourself as a mom … and it’s connecting with your kiddo,” says Adams, 40, a former lawyer, yoga instructor and mother of three (ages 4, 6 and 8). She plans to create support groups for moms, to partner with lactation consultants and other providers, and to offer programming on topics such as sibling rivalry. Various memberships are available, including three- and 12-month packages, as well as drop-in options.

Carl Parker, whose leadership roles include assistant basketball coach for James Hubert Blake High School. Photo credit: Tim Ho

As a college basketball player, a father of five and a coach at all levels, Carl Parker has learned a lot about sports on the court and from the sidelines that he says he wants to pass on to parents of young athletes. The 53-year-old, who lives in Silver Spring, operates CP Basketball Academy, which offers a variety of training sessions and camps. In October, he started a podcast, Driveway Dads, with plans to ramp up to two episodes a week and expand to include interviews with guest coaches. “The idea is to encourage parents to be an active part of the process,” Parker says. “We should be our kids’ first coaches.” While the goal for some athletes is a college or professional career, Parker emphasizes raising kids with sports as a vehicle to teach them about leadership, accountability and hard work. “You’re not necessarily going to be the most talented [player], the tallest or the strongest, but everyone can put in 100% effort,” he says.

Martha Grimes. Photo credit: Urban Zintel Photo credit: Courtesy photo

After a six-year break from publishing, acclaimed mystery writer Martha Grimes, 94, is out with a new book—her 26th featuring detective Richard Jury. The Red Queen (Atlantic Monthly Press, July 2025) centers on a murder investigation. A man is shot while sitting on a barstool at The Queen pub in a quaint English village, and everyone in town becomes a suspect. Grimes, who lives in Bethesda, is a graduate of the University of Maryland. Her last novel, The Old Success, was published in 2019. Grimes’ next book, The Sweet Cheat, an Emma Graham novel, is slated for publication in the summer of 2026.

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.