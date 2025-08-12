Police investigate shooting that injured teen boy in Fairland neighborhood

A teen boy was shot in the leg in the Fairland neighborhood in Silver Spring by an unknown person Monday night, Montgomery County police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Chopin Court at 11:54 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to the police statement and MCFRS radio transmissions. The area is near several residential townhome communities, including Fairland View and Fairland Park.

The shooting occurred as the teen was walking on a footpath in the area with another teen, police said. A suspect approached the teens, shot one in the thigh and then left the area.

Police did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to Bethesda Today’s questions about the ages of the teens.

- Advertisement -

After responding officers found the teen, they applied a tourniquet to his leg and provided other medical assistance until MCFRS crews arrived, the statement said.

MCFRS personnel transported the teen to an area hospital. Police said the teen was “alert and conscious,” and the wound was non-life-threatening.

No information about the suspect was available or released by the police department. Department officers are investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available, the statement said.