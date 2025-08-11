What impact have tariffs had on a Montgomery County shoe store?

Marina Fradlin started ordering shoes for the back-to-school shopping rush in June, so it wasn’t a problem when some of the merchandise started arriving a little bit later than expected.

Even when she ordered something for June and it was late, it still arrived in July.

Fradlin, who has owned Shoe Train in Cabin John Village since 2011, said when back-to-school shopping ramps up next week, inventory should be largely unaffected by the delays. Some things were a little late, but it’s “not going to be an overwhelming issue,” she said.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.