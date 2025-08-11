Become a Member
What impact have tariffs had on a Montgomery County shoe store?

Marina Fradlin of Shoe Train in Cabin John Village explains impacts on her small business

By Scott Gelman - WTOP
August 11, 2025 10:28 a.m. | Updated: August 11, 2025 11:48 a.m.
Shoes
Marina Fradlin started ordering shoes for the back-to-school shopping rush in June, so it wasn’t a problem when some of the merchandise started arriving a little bit later than expected.

Even when she ordered something for June and it was late, it still arrived in July.

Fradlin, who has owned Shoe Train in Cabin John Village since 2011, said when back-to-school shopping ramps up next week, inventory should be largely unaffected by the delays. Some things were a little late, but it’s “not going to be an overwhelming issue,” she said.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

