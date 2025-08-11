Motorcyclist dies Saturday after collision with car in Brookeville

A man died Saturday in Brookeville after the black Triumph motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a silver 2013 BMW 128i. The collision occurred in the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue and no further information about the motorcyclist was available Sunday evening. [7News]

Influencer from Olney takes viral fame to ESPN

Katie Feeney, 22, has gone from filming YouTube Shorts in Olney to interviewing athletes for Gatorade at the ESPY Awards in a short amount of time. Her quick rise has mirrored how teams, leagues and brands have tried to leverage influencers. [The Wahington Post]

Police find, rescue 6-year-old with autism from Germantown pond

Montgomery County police were able to find and rescue a 6-year-old boy with autism from Germantown pond on Wednesday after the child’s parent promptly notified police. “We can’t say this enough — when someone with autism or another developmental disability goes missing, call 9-1-1 right away. Every minute matters,” MCPD officer Laurie Reyes with the Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit, said in a news release.[DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Silver Spring children’s safety nonprofit receives $5K grant from Purple Line Transit Partners

Simona Café to open Wednesday in Bethesda

State affirms MoCo school board’s decision to fire former principal accused of sexual harassment