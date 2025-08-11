Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Brookeville collision

Man, 30, ‘lost control’ of vehicle before crash on New Hampshire Avenue, police say

By Elia Griffin
August 11, 2025 2:30 p.m.
The side of a Montgomery County Department of Police cruiser
Photo by Mishka Espey

Montgomery County police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision in Brookeville on Saturday evening as Patrick Adam Smith, 30, of Bowie, the department said Monday in a press release.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash that occurred between the black 2006 Triumph Rocket III motorcycle Smith was driving and a silver 2013 BMW 128i near the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The area where the collision occurred is a rural part of the county near the Brookeville Crossing neighborhood and farms. The stretch of New Hampshire Avenue is a two-lane road with a 30-mph speed limit.

According to police, Smith was driving northbound on New Hampshire Avenue at the time of the crash. Police are still investigating the reason why Smith crashed, but said he “lost control” of the motorcycle before colliding with the BMW, which was traveling southbound.

- Advertisement -

First responders performed “lifesaving efforts” on Smith; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The man driving the BMW remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 240-773-6620.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers' Poll

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA