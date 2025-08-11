Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Brookeville collision

Montgomery County police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision in Brookeville on Saturday evening as Patrick Adam Smith, 30, of Bowie, the department said Monday in a press release.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash that occurred between the black 2006 Triumph Rocket III motorcycle Smith was driving and a silver 2013 BMW 128i near the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The area where the collision occurred is a rural part of the county near the Brookeville Crossing neighborhood and farms. The stretch of New Hampshire Avenue is a two-lane road with a 30-mph speed limit.

According to police, Smith was driving northbound on New Hampshire Avenue at the time of the crash. Police are still investigating the reason why Smith crashed, but said he “lost control” of the motorcycle before colliding with the BMW, which was traveling southbound.

First responders performed “lifesaving efforts” on Smith; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The man driving the BMW remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 240-773-6620.