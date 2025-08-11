Man gets 35 years in kidnapping of woman, her son in Montgomery Village

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for two counts of kidnapping, one count of carjacking and one count of robbery at the Rockville court on Wednesday, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Luis Davila-Marerro, 42, of an unknown address, was convicted by a jury of the charges in February in connection with a July 6, 2024, incident that began when a woman working for a Spanish-speaking taxi service picked him up with her son in the car, the statement said. Court records have the man’s last name spelled as “Davila-Marrero,” but a spokesperson for the state’s attorney could not verify which spelling is correct.

Davila-Marerro’s sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year prison sentence he received in March for charges of burglary and violation of probation, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond Monday morning to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from Davila-Marerro’s public defender.

In the statement, State’s Attorney John McCarthy described Davila-Marerro as a “predator” who has “repeatedly” targeted women in the community.

“We thank the judge for issuing an appropriate sentence and taking into consideration the defendant’s extensive criminal history,” McCarthy said.

According to charging documents, Davila-Marerro had regularly used the taxi service and had been driven by the woman. On this occasion, the woman picked up Davila-Marerro in the 18000 block of Contour Road in Montgomery Village around 9 p.m. and he put a knife to the woman’s neck, threatened her and her son and forced her to drive them around for hours, documents state.

Davila-Marerro demanded money from the woman and her son and when they only had a few dollars, Davila-Marerro took the woman’s cellphone, went into her bank app and transferred himself $480 from her account, according to the documents.

The woman told police that Davila-Marerro spoke on the phone several times during the drive with an unknown person and would ask what they wanted him to do with the woman and her son, according to the documents.

“Ultimately, Davila Marerro threatened [the woman] and her son and told her that after going through her phone, [he] knew where she lives and if she called the police, he and his friend would hurt her family,” charging documents state. Around 1 a.m., the woman dropped off Davila Marerro at a bus stop near a McDonald’s in Montgomery Village.

The woman told investigators that she was “in great fear” of reporting the incident to police due to Davila-Marerro’s threats, according to charging documents. The woman spoke with police about a week after the incident and shared the man’s phone number and a photo of him.

Officers determined the phone number belonged to Davila-Marerro, charging documents state. They also determined it was the phone number he provided to police, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service during his arrest, as well as his probation officer.