Who has filed to run for MoCo offices in 2026?

While more than a dozen people have announced campaigns to run for the Montgomery County Council in 2026, including the majority of current councilmembers, only four people have officially filed candidacy paperwork with the state elections board as of Friday, according to online board records.

And while several high-profile campaigns have been launched in the county executive race, the three candidates seen as frontrunners – current council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and current councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Evan Glass (D-At-large) – have yet to file statements of candidacy. The hopefuls are running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is amid his final two years in office due to term limits. A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

Here are the candidates who are confirmed to appear on the ballot in the June 23, 2026, gubernatorial primary, according to the state elections board:

County executive

Mithun Banerjee, Democrat

According to his campaign website, the Silver Spring resident is a project manager and has a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Celeste Iroha, Democrat

The Silver Spring resident and registered medical assistant was the first to officially enter the race in March.

County Council

At-large – Christa Tichy, Democrat

Tichy, who lives in Rockville, is a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee representing District 19. She is also a master electrician.

District 1 – Julie Yang

The Potomac Democrat and president of the Montgomery County Board of Education announced her campaign in July. Yang was elected in 2022 to a four-year term on the school board.

District 6 – Natali Fani-González

The Wheaton-based Democrat and first-term councilmember is actively campaigning for her second term. Fani-González served on the county’s Planning Board prior to running for her council seat.

District 7 – Sharif Hidayat, Democrat

Sharif Hidayat of Laytonsville has filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Dawn Luedtke for the District 7 seat in the Democratic primary. Hidayat, a former county police officer, ran in the Democratic primary for the same council seat in 2022, coming in fifth and receiving 8% of the vote. Hidayat also ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the county Board of Education in the May 2024 primary.

County sheriff

Maxwell Uy, Democrat

Uy, a Clarksburg resident, is seeking a second term. He was elected as the county’s 62nd sheriff in 2022. He is the first Asian American to be elected for the post.

Uy has pushed back against a local workers union’s criticisms about his leadership ahead of his 2026 reelection bid, saying the claims are “misleading and inaccurate.”

The union, which represents county and private sector workers including sheriff’s office employees, sent a letter last week to local elected officials and political stakeholders urging them to withdraw their support for Uy, alleging he has cultivated a “hostile” work environment in the sheriff’s office since he was elected in 2022.

Will Milam, Democrat

Milam, who lives in Poolesville, retired Feb. 1 as the chief assistant sheriff for Prince George’s County. He previously served as assistant sheriff for the Prince George’s County Bureau of Administration, according to his campaign website.