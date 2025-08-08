State affirms MoCo school board’s decision to fire former principal accused of sexual harassment

The Maryland State Department of Education has affirmed the 2024 termination of former middle school principal Joel Beidleman by the Montgomery County school board, denying his appeal that claimed an administrative judge’s decision violated his due process rights, according to a June 27 department opinion.

The county school board fired Beidleman, the former principal of William H. Farquhar Middle School in Olney, in January 2024 after the Montgomery County Office of Inspector General determined that Beidleman engaged in bullying and harassment of staff that violated the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Code of Conduct.

The Washington Post first reported allegations sexual harassment and bullying against Beidleman in August 2023 and MCPS placed him on leave that month.

According to the Post, educators submitted at least 18 complaints to MCPS between 2016 and March 2023 accusing Beidleman of sexual harassment and workplace bullying. Combined with complaints unearthed during official inquiries, at least 25 complaints had been made against Beidleman.

According to MSDE documents. Beidleman appealed his termination to the state education department, which transferred the case to the Maryland Office of the Administrative Hearings in October. Administrative Law Judge Lorraine Fraser ruled Jan. 15 Beidleman wouldn’t be allowed to present more evidence for his appeal than what he had presented to the county school board and recommended the state board affirm the local board’s decision to fire him. The former principal then appealed Fraser’s decision to the state education department in June.

During oral arguments before state education department officials on June 24, Beidleman’s lawyer, James Rubin, asked the department to remand the case to the administrative hearings office for another hearing and to give Rubin and Beidleman the opportunity to present more evidence than they were previously allowed.

Darren Burns, the lawyer representing the Montgomery County school board argued Beidleman wasn’t denied due process because he ultimately chose not to participate in a Montgomery County board hearing.

The state education department affirmed the county school board’s decision in an opinion released June 27. Local blog Montgomery Perspective first reported the details about the decision.

According to the opinion, MCPS placed Beidleman on administrative leave without pay in December 2023 after holding a meeting during which he had the opportunity to respond to the allegations against him. Then-MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight also told him she was recommending his termination to the school board for violating polices on sexual harassment and workplace bullying.

The principal filed another administrative appeal in Montgomery County Circuit on July 23, with a hearing scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026, according to court records.

Beidleman declined to comment on the decision, or the appeal filed in circuit court in a Wednesday email to Bethesda Today. MCPS spokesperson Liliana López declined to comment on the decision on Thursday.

The opinion

The school board notified Beidleman that he could request a hearing on the recommendation for termination, which he did. After Beidleman asked about his payout for accrued leave in January 2024, the MCPS human resources office told him he wouldn’t receive a payout until he “exhausted the appeal process or ceased the appeal and accepted the termination.”

A few days later, Beidleman rescinded his request for a hearing, saying he decided to “not to contest the superintendent’s recommendation and not to participate in this process,” according to the opinion. He was told the matter would be forwarded to the superintendent for her response, the opinion said.

In the June 24 oral arguments in front of state education department officials, Rubin argued that Beidleman withdrew his appeal “for a brief time” because he needed the money from his accrued leave.

In January 2024, the school board told Beidleman the superintendent had submitted a memo regarding her termination recommendation. While Beidleman sent a 16-page response to the allegations, he didn’t request to reinitiate the hearing process, the opinion said. At the end of January 2024, the board voted to adopt the superintendent’s recommendation to fire Beidleman and informed Beidleman of the decision Jan. 24, 2024, according to the opinion.

After Beidleman appealed the decision to the MSDE who transferred it to the state administrative hearings office, Fraser, the administrative law judge, issued a ruling in September 2024 that limited the scope of the hearing to prevent Beidleman from presenting any information he didn’t show during the proceedings with the county school board.

Fraser “determined that [Beidleman] was afforded the opportunity to present testimony and documentary evidence at a hearing before the local board and chose not to do so, and that he failed to establish good reason for failing to present such evidence during the local proceedings,” the opinion said.

According to state law, new evidence can be presented during state administrative office hearings if there’s good cause for it not to have been presented earlier or if there are credibility issues. Rubin argued on June 24 that there was good cause because the board was going to withhold accrued leave pay from Beidleman while he appealed McKnight’s termination recommendation.

The state education department said in its June 27 opinion that it agreed with Fraser’s assessment that there wasn’t good reason for Beidleman to fail to present evidence during local board hearings and that the county inspector general’s report was credible and supported the board’s decision to terminate Beidleman.