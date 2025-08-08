Simona Café to open Wednesday in Bethesda

Simona Café, an all-day coffee shop offering breakfast, lunch and small bites in the evening, will hold a soft opening Wednesday for its new downtown Bethesda location, co-owner Jad Bouchebel confirmed Thursday evening to Bethesda Today.

Bouchebel, who runs Simona Café with Tito Peña, a Kensington resident, told Bethesda Today in late July that he hopes the new eatery at 4520 East West Highway will “bring people together” and build community.

In addition to providing a menu of coffee drinks, beer and wine, baked goods and sandwiches, the café expects to serve as an event space and gathering spot for nearby residents, downtown Bethesda workers and students from nearby Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, according to Bouchebel, an Alexandria resident.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved a beer and wine license for the café, Bouchebel said. Bethesda Today could not confirm the license on the Alcohol Beverage Services database as of Friday morning.

The East West Highway location will be Simona Café’s third in the Washington, D.C., region. It is taking over the space previously occupied by a Starbucks on the ground floor of the Bethesda Office Center building and will be next door to Sisters Sandwiches & Such, which opened in April.

Seasonal coffee drinks, wine, charcuterie boards and focaccia sandwiches are just a few of Simona Cafe’s offerings. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The coffee shop has a layout similar to that of the former Starbucks and will have indoor seating as well as an outdoor dining patio that is covered by an overhang from the office building, Bouchebel said.

Simona Café will offer coffee and espresso drinks along with made-from-scratch baked goods, pastries, sandwiches on focaccia bread and charcuterie boards. Matcha lattes, tea and hot chocolate, beer and wine are also on the menu.

“We love to do everything from scratch,” Bouchebel said in late July, noting that the pastries, focaccia bread and syrups used in coffee drinks will be made in-house and using seasonal ingredients.

The café plans to host community events, according to Bouchebel. Events could range from pop-ups with small, local businesses to focaccia-making classes, like those held at Simona Café’s Arlington location.

In December 2022, Bouchebel and Peña opened their first location in Arlington, Virginia, and then opened another shop in August 2023 in the District’s NoMa neighborhood, according to the owners.