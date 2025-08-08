Silver Spring children’s safety nonprofit receives $5K grant from Purple Line Transit Partners

As construction on the Purple Line continues, the state’s private sector partner for the 16-mile light-rail line is awarding grants to community-centered organizations in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to aid their efforts.

Silver Spring nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide was one of eight organizations awarded grants Friday by the Purple Line Transit Partners’ “Beyond the Rails” program at an outdoor event at Takoma Academy Preparatory School in Takoma Park. The grants range from $1,000 to $5,000.

The children’s safety advocacy group plans to use its $5,000 grant to promote pedestrian and bike safety to elementary school-aged children who attend schools along the Purple Line corridor, according to Safe Kids Worldwide President Torine Creppy.

Takoma Academy Preparatory School at 8300 Carroll Ave. is one of the schools where Safe Kids Worldwide will help promote pedestrian and bike safety. The school is adjacent to the congested intersection of University Boulevard and Carroll Avenue, along the route of the Purple Line, which will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton when completed. Construction on the line began in 2017 and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Purple Line Transit Partners is the private-sector partner of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration that will eventually operate the line for 30 years after passenger service begins, according to a release from the state agency. The Beyond the Rails grants are awarded to applicants who demonstrate how grant funding will benefit communities adjacent to the Purple Line corridor, the release said.

Creppy told Bethesda Today on Friday that the grant will help launch the organization’s local pedestrian and bike safety initiative. The program will provide safety gear such as reflectors and stickers to schools, teach students about roadway safety and potentially install “Heads up, phones down” stencils onto streets, Creppy said.

Purple Line tracks are already installed at the busy intersection of Carroll Avenue and University Boulevard. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Purple Line tracks on University Boulevard. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

She also noted the organization plans to match the $5,000 grant in hopes of reaching students in schools in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties that are located beyond the Purple Line route. The organization’s mission: ensuring no injuries or fatalities of students walking, biking or riding to school by the time the light-rail line is completed, Creppy said.

“With all the construction that’s happening around this new option of transportation, we want to make sure that we’re out there helping [students] be safe and understanding what’s happening and what’s coming,” Creppy said. “And so our goal with this program is really to identify the schools along the corridor of where the Purple Line … so that we can really get awareness out to these schools of what’s coming and help [students] understand … there’s a lot happening as they’re walking to school right now while the Purple Line is being developed.”

When completed, the Purple Line will have 21 stations and connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services. The project, which is a public-private partnership, has faced numerous delays and cost increases since its inception in 2016.

Last summer, the first Purple Line railcars arrived in Prince George’s County. As of July, the project is 80% complete, with more than 50% of its track installed, according to Purple Line officials.

Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II, who attended Friday’s event, told Bethesda Today the project is on track for a 2027 opening. He added that safety is the “No. 1 priority” during construction.

One way of ensuring safety is by having construction crews install new sidewalks along the Purple Line route, he said. “I believe we will have over 17 miles of sidewalk that we’ll have installed once we finish, and bike lanes that had not existed before, all across the alignment,” he said.

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, a former Takoma Park mayor, also attended the Friday afternoon event along with Prince George’s County Councilmember Wanika Fisher.

“We can’t state it enough and make sure it is front and center in our minds that children need to be safe when they’re out in the world walking and bike riding,” Stewart said.

Also in attendance was Children’s National Hospital pediatrician Nathanial Beers and Montgomery County resident Gwen Ward, a mother and pedestrian safety advocate whose daughter, Christina, was killed while crossing a county street in 2012.

Both Beers and Ward spoke of the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety campaigns, such as Safe Kids Worldwide’s safety initiative, as new transit options become available in the region.

“With ongoing construction projects like the Purple Line, I urge both pedestrians and drivers to exercise patience and heightened awareness to protect all members of our community,” Ward said. “No one should endure the pain my family has faced over the past 12 and a half years.”