Digital real-time displays to roll out at bus stops 

Digital displays that will depict real-time arrivals for buses will be installed at 100 bus stops throughout the county this summer. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation have installed about 50 so far. [DC News Now]
Woman escapes vehicle fire after collision in Silver Spring
After a three-vehicle collision on Thursday, a woman escaped her car, which caught on fire. Two other people were entrapped in their car but were extracted and hospitalized. [WJLA]
Strathmore hosts free concerts, festivals, poetry class
Programming at Strathmore in August includes free outdoor concerts, the Big Bloom Festival and a virtual poetry workshop. The Big Bloom Festival is the second annual festival that will feature live music, food trucks and a moon bounce. [Montgomery County Media]
Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees
