Become a Member
Become a Member
Transportation

Digital real-time displays to roll out at bus stops 

Plus: Woman escapes vehicle fire after collision in Silver Spring; Strathmore hosts free concerts, festivals, poetry class

By Ashlyn Campbell
August 8, 2025 9:31 a.m. | Updated: August 8, 2025 9:54 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Digital displays that will depict real-time arrivals for buses will be installed at 100 bus stops throughout the county this summer. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation have installed about 50 so far. [DC News Now

Woman escapes vehicle fire after collision in Silver Spring 

After a three-vehicle collision on Thursday, a woman escaped her car, which caught on fire. Two other people were entrapped in their car but were extracted and hospitalized. [WJLA

Strathmore hosts free concerts, festivals, poetry class 

Programming at Strathmore in August includes free outdoor concerts, the Big Bloom Festival and a virtual poetry workshop. The Big Bloom Festival is the second annual festival that will feature live music, food trucks and a moon bounce. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

Making the connection: New pedestrian bridge opens in Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood 

Police identify man killed in Burtonsville two-vehicle collision 

MoCo leaders mourn death of Register of Wills Joseph M. Griffin 

Sponsored
Contests and Events

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers' Poll

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA