Digital real-time displays to roll out at bus stops 

Digital displays that will depict real-time arrivals for buses will be installed at 100 bus stops throughout the county this summer. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation have installed about 50 so far. [DC News Now]

Woman escapes vehicle fire after collision in Silver Spring

After a three-vehicle collision on Thursday, a woman escaped her car, which caught on fire. Two other people were entrapped in their car but were extracted and hospitalized. [WJLA]

Strathmore hosts free concerts, festivals, poetry class

Programming at Strathmore in August includes free outdoor concerts, the Big Bloom Festival and a virtual poetry workshop. The Big Bloom Festival is the second annual festival that will feature live music, food trucks and a moon bounce. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Making the connection: New pedestrian bridge opens in Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood

Police identify man killed in Burtonsville two-vehicle collision

MoCo leaders mourn death of Register of Wills Joseph M. Griffin