Payment woes continue for some MCPS employees

Some Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) employees have continued to experience payment disruptions, despite the district previously stating that those experiencing issues would be paid by July 30, according to employees and statements from MCPS.

Hundreds of employees have been impacted by the payment issues, according to a message from MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor, including some who told Bethesda Today they have had to cancel summer plans for their families.

Taylor acknowledged the ongoing issues in an Aug. 1 message sent to all MCPS employees.

“Some members of Team MCPS are not getting paid as expected, and I want to be clear – this is completely unacceptable,” Taylor said in the message. “I am supremely sorry that this is happening and for the stress that some in Team MCPS are experiencing as a result of this. All employees deserve to be paid accurately and on time, and I know how disruptive and frustrating these issues are.”

In his Aug. 1 message, Taylor had said employees who have been negatively impacted should receive a paycheck Friday that would include pay for summer work hours that “were successfully entered” into the system.

However, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said Friday in a statement to Bethesda Today that those identified with payment problems as of Friday “are expected to be paid on Tuesday.”

Taylor said in his message that some summer employees did not receive full or timely pay. According to his Aug. 1 message, about 400 employees had received their expected pay, but 200 were still waiting for their full pay.

“This is not a new issue for MCPS – summer pay has historically been challenging,” Taylor’s message said. “This year, this problem has been amplified by the transition to a new system.”

On July 29, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing MCPS teachers, announced it filed a grievance against the district after employees experienced pay disruptions.

“These issues have been going on since MCPS rolled out the platform last school year, and we have flagged this problem for MCPS time and time again,” MCEA President David Stein said in the July 29 statement. “The most recent issue is the most egregious: No one should be subjected to not getting paid on time or in full.”

López told Bethesda Today on Friday that MCPS identified the issue on July 11 and the main impact has been on “temporary part-time and summer employees, who are normally on 10-month assignments, who couldn’t enter timecards due to system errors,” and those with job reclassifications also reported discrepancies, López said.

In a July 28 statement, López had said issues with the MCPS payroll and human resources system caused the pay disruptions. On Friday, she said moving from an “outdated paper to a new digital payroll system, especially during the busy summer, has unfortunately created unforeseen challenges.”

However, some MCPS employees who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation and said they are not summer employees, said their payments have also been impacted — either by receiving paychecks that had no money or not enough pay. The MCPS employees said the issue caused hardships for some workers, especially those with children.

López said the district “deeply regrets that recent payroll issues have caused stress and financial hardship for a number of our team members” and staff have been specifically assigned to resolve the issue.

She didn’t answer questions about whether MCPS was planning to compensate employees who experienced such disruptions.