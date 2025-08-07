Become a Member
Real Estate & Development

County considers subsidy to aid White Flint Mall redevelopment

Plus: Rethinking apartment stairwells could boost housing; Summer camp supports county’s homeless youth

By Staff
August 7, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 7, 2025 12:55 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Lerner Enterprises, developer of the White Flint Mall property, may receive help from the county to redevelop the 44-acre site in North Bethesda in the form of a county tax-increment financing (TIF). The county and developer are in the early stages, County Executive Marc Elrich said. [Washington Business Journal]

Rethinking apartment stairwells could boost housing, MoCo Planning Board chair says

An opinion piece by Artie Harris, the chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, argues that one-stairwell apartment buildings – a design not allowed due to county building code – could help address the county’s housing crisis. [Greater Greater Washington]

Summer camp offers six-week experience to county’s youth facing homelessness

More than 80 children experiencing homelessness in the county are participating in a new summer camp, Camp Greentree, which offers them fun, support and mental health services. The camp was created through a partnership with the Jewish Social Service Agency and Montgomery County Public Schools. Campers are referred by the school district. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.

