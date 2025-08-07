Become a Member
Family & Education

Who kept School Resource Officers and who didn’t? Who regrets it and who doesn’t?

Montgomery County eliminated its SRO program in favor of community engagement officers in 2021

By John Domen - WTOP
August 7, 2025 4:22 p.m.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters building.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters in Rockville. Credit: Elia Griffin

The fiery debate over policing during the pandemic led many communities to reevaluate how their departments did the job — and led school systems around the country to think twice about and even reconsider the positioning of police officers inside of schools.

School resource officers, or SROs, were once common throughout the country. But many areas, primarily liberal leaning ones, began to question whether they were necessary.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

