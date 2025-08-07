MoCo leaders mourn death of Register of Wills Joseph M. Griffin

Montgomery County leaders are mourning the death of Joseph “Joe” M. Griffin (D), the county’s register of wills, who died this week at age 60.

Griffin, a lifelong county resident who lived in Olney Mill, began his career at the Register of Wills Office in 1993 and was elected as the register in 1998. He held the post for nearly 26 years and was serving his seventh consecutive term at the time of his death, according to the office’s website. Griffin also served as the president of the Maryland Register of Wills Association for six terms.

Griffin attended Rockville High School, graduating in 1984, and then graduated from Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served as the president of the Parent Teacher Association at Farquhar Middle School in Olney from 2009 to 2013.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy posted a heartfelt tribute to Griffin on his social media accounts, remembering him as a “dear friend” and a senior public official who “served with distinction” and was a pillar in the community.

“Joe will be remembered for his light, positivity, and wicked sense of humor that lit up our building,” McCarthy said on social media. “From the hilarious holiday cards to the thank-you book filled with notes from those he served, Joe leaves a remarkable legacy. The fabulous morale in his office speaks for itself.”

According to the Maryland State Archives, Griffin was married with three children. However, McCarthy’s tribute noted that Griffin’s family recently dealt with the death of their son, Patrick.

“Joe Griffin was an admirable public servant and a dedicated and loving father,” McCarthy said. “Montgomery County is a greater place because of his contributions to our community.”

Since the news of Griffin’s passing, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and county officials, including County Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 5) and Will Jawando (D-At-large) have shared their condolences online.

Jawando said Monday in a social media post that the death of Griffin was a “tremendous loss” for the community.

“His dedication and service to Montgomery County were deeply valued,” Jawando wrote. “My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

In a social media post Tuesday, Friedson remembered Griffin as a “revered, respected, and trusted by all his colleagues across [Maryland]: Republicans and Democrats, suburban, urban, and rural.”

In my previous state role where I worked closely with the 24 Registers, I saw firsthand how Joe was a fixture within that statewide group of elected officials: revered, respected, and trusted by all his colleagues across MD: Republicans and Democrats, suburban, urban, and rural. — Councilmember Andrew Friedson (@Andrew_Friedson) August 5, 2025

The job of register of wills is an elected position that is located in the county’s Circuit Court in Rockville. The register is responsible for “appointing personal representatives to administer decedents’ estates and for overseeing the proper and timely administration of these proceedings,” the office’s website states. The register also provides safekeeping of the wills of living people and issues certificates of registered domestic partnerships.

In a 2018 candidate statement video published by Montgomery Community Media, Griffin described serving as the register of wills as a public service that “protects the decedent’s wishes, the rights of all heirs and the rights of all claimants,” he said.

“Equally important is the duty to serve the public. The persons who need the services of this office are going through a very difficult time. I pride myself on providing quality, efficient and compassionate service,” Griffin said in the video.

In February, Griffin filed with the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run for re-election in the 2026 gubernatorial race. It was unclear Thursday whether someone will fill the register role in the interim and if anyone will file to be a candidate in the upcoming election. The Register of Wills Office did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment on Griffin’s death.