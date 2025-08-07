MoCo Agricultural Fair returns with Ferris wheel, farm animals, fun for all ages

Starting Friday, visitors to the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair can find fair staples such as farm animals, funnel cake and a Ferris wheel — plus a calendar of more eclectic attractions including a monster truck show, demolition derby, rodeo, circus stunt show and a toilet seat decorating contest.

The 76th annual fair opens at 3 p.m. Friday and runs through Aug. 16 at 501 Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg. This year’s theme is “Make a Bee-Line to the Fair” and features daily live honey bee demonstrations.

The theme is “a perfect reminder to explore everything the Fair has to offer — from livestock barns and agricultural demos to thrilling rides and entertainment for all ages,” said Mandy German, president of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center Inc., in a statement on the fair website.

Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

Rides, performances and contests

The fair’s carnival includes numerous rides for children, such as a merry-go-round, Dragon Coaster and Kite Flyer, along with those for older riders such as the Tilt a Whirl, Wave Swinger and Zero Gravity. One-day ride wristbands cost from $25 to $40 depending on the day they’re purchased, individual ride tickets cost $2, 20 for $25 or 52 for $60.

Fair entertainment includes a variety of Sheehy Ford Grandstand events such as the Renegade Monster Truck Tour on Wednesday and Aug. 14, the Red Eye Rodeo on Aug. 15 and the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby on Aug. 16. The truck tour, rodeo and demolition derby start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $18 at the gate and $16.95 online. Admission is free for children younger than 2.

Attendees can also watch performances on the Pepco Community Stage. Events include comedy hypnotist show from ​​Brad Matchett and Jay Mattioli’s Electrifying Magic show.

Near the stage, fair visitors can catch pig races daily. Animal lovers can also visit the Old McDonald’s Barn to see a variety of livestock.

Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

“At its heart, the Fair remains a tribute to agriculture and youth in our community,” German said in the statement. “Our barns will be bustling with animals cared for by dedicated 4-H and [Future Farmers of America] members—young people who spend countless hours preparing their livestock for show and proudly representing Maryland’s agricultural future.”

The fair holds numerous contests every year, and this year’s featured competition is about who can knit, weave or crochet the best washcloths. The public can vote on a winner from Sunday to Aug. 13, and the county fair will donate the washcloths to local charities. The other contests test skills such as flower arranging, cheese making and coloring.

There will also be a plethora of food offerings from vendors including Butler’s Orchard, Carnival Treats, Caribbean Cantina and Dippin’ Dots, as well as beer and wine options at the Lone Oak Brewing Grapes & Grain Garden.

Hours, ticket prices and parking information

The fair is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Aug. 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday through Aug. 14.

Fair admission is $18 per person on-site and $13.88 if purchased online in advance. Admission is free for children age 11 and younger. Ride wristbands and grandstand event tickets must be purchased separately from general admission tickets.

Parking at the fairgrounds is $20 per car, and there is also free parking at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus at 51 Mannakee St. and its Germantown Campus at 20200 Observation Drive. In previous years, there was free parking at Lakeforest Mall, but that will not be available this year. Free shuttles will run between the campuses and the fairgrounds.