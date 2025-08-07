Making the connection: New pedestrian bridge opens in Silver Spring’s Kemp Mill neighborhood

Montgomery County officials unveiled a new pedestrian bridge in the Kemp Mill neighborhood of Silver Spring on Thursday, connecting Auth Lane and Kersey Road over a river tributary.

“This project is an example of what happens when local government can work with the people that it serves,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Thursday at a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge.

Members of the Kemp Mill neighborhood began petitioning the county government in 2020 to construct the bridge, citing safety and access concerns. County officials agreed to take on the project. The bridge was designed and constructed by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and construction was completed in June.

The bridge provides a way to cross a tributary to the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River. It connects an existing walking path between Auth Lane and Kersey Road, which was disrupted by a growing creek bed. While mostly dry, erosion over the years made the creek increasingly difficult to cross, according to county officials.



“I got to personally witness what people endured to try to get across,” Elrich said. “This path is important to the residents on both sides of the street. That connects this beautiful community in a way that it wasn’t connected before.”

The bridge is accessible to those with disabilities and built to withstand flooding, according to county officials.



During Thursday’s ceremony, members of the Kemp Mill Civic Association expressed their appreciation to county officials for their enthusiasm in constructing the bridge.

“Today we stand at the threshold of a public works project that truly embodies good governance, instead of a top-down directive,” Kemp Mill Civic Association Vice President Jonathan Aghion said. “This project answers the direct needs of the people.”



The Kemp Mill neighborhood is considered to be the home of one of the largest concentrations of Orthodox Jewish families on the East Coast, according to multiple reports. The community includes a modern Orthodox synagogue, multiple private Jewish schools, a large Kosher grocery store and multiple Kosher restaurants and bakeries.

County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) said the bridge will improve safety and convenience for families walking between these locations in the community.



“There are far too many people in our community who are injured and killed simply walking around the neighborhoods that we love,” Glass said.

The Kemp Mill Civic Association unveiled a memorial plaque dedicating the bridge to former neighborhood resident Nicki Toys, who died in 2023 and advocated for the bridge to be built before the project could be completed. Her husband and children still live in Kemp Mill near the bridge, and were part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Without the enthusiasm of both Nicki and her husband, Aaron, this bridge would not have happened. Every part of this bridge literally crossed their driveway to get here,” said Aghion, who described Toys as a “peacemaker.”



“It’s fitting that a project born from such unity is dedicated to Nicki’s memory,” Aghion said.